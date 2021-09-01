Family may be trapped as Minnesota town declares their access road doesn't exist

Schmoll admits that he's given some thought to barricading the Crisman property.

"Supposedly, I could shut that road down now," said Schmoll, who raises beef cattle. "I have no intention of doing that. Their little girls have to get to the school bus. But if I could close that down for Andy and Renee, I would."

For Renee Crisman, the battle has become a matter of principle.

"They don't want us to have access to our own home," she said. "We thought, 'Are we going to fight this, or are we going to sit back and let them do this?' "

Hornet Street was laid out as a township road in 1904, a half-mile, dead-end leg that runs off County Rd. 3, not far from Knife Lake. In recent decades, few people have lived on it. Mostly, it's been inhabited by the Schmoll family, but the Crismans' property at the end of the road has had several different occupants over the years.

Andy and Renee Crisman bought the property in 2013 and moved there from Shoreview in 2017, living at first in a small log cabin before building a new home.