Dozens of vehicles involved in western Wisconsin crashes
Dozens of vehicles involved in western Wisconsin crashes

Crash

This photo provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol shows a massive crash in Jackson County on Thursday. 

OSSEO, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along Interstate 94.

The State Patrol said in a statement that freezing rain early Thursday morning left the interstate between Menomonie and Black River Falls icy. About 5:45 a.m. a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton and caught fire with two cars underneath it. Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer.

This photo provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol shows a massive crash in Jackson County on Thursday. 

No one was hurt but the crashes forced authorities to close both eastbound and westbound lanes.

WITI-TV initially reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up but State Patrol Lt. Tim Weiberg told Wisconsin Public Radio the number was closer to 40.

This photo provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol shows a massive crash in Jackson County on Thursday. 
This screenshot from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation travel conditions map shows stopped traffic in Jackson County. 

This story will be updated when more information is available. 

