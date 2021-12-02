DA: Overworked assistant set bail too low for Waukesha parade suspect

Milwaukee County's top prosecutor said Thursday that a young assistant in his office rushed to set $1,000 bail for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade because she was overworked and never saw his risk assessment.

District Attorney John Chisholm told the county's judiciary committee during a hearing that the assistant prosecutor handling a domestic violence case against Darrell Brooks Jr. had been on the job for only two-and-a-half years, was handling two dozen other felony cases and a jury trial when Brooks' case fell to her and never had access to Brooks' risk assessment because it hadn't been uploaded into the office's system, Chisholm said.

She saw that his bail had been set at $500 in an endangerment case pending against him and simply doubled that, illustrating how overwhelmed his office has become since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said.

"That is a decision on its face … that I believe was inappropriately low given the context of what we knew about the defendant," Chisholm said. "That's human error. It set in motion a chain of events that resulted in a tragedy. Again, I'm not trying to lessen our responsibility for that, but that's it. In essence, that's what you had here, a young (assistant district attorney) trying to do the best she could under tough circumstances and she made a mistake."