4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are investigating after officers discovered four people dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday morning.

Police said in a news release that officers entered a home just before noon to conduct a welfare check and found four people shot to death, including three adults and one juvenile.

Investigators believe one of the deceased individuals killed the other three and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say there's no threat to the public and the investigation continues.

This story will be updated when more information is available. 

