Rains across the state Monday and over the past month were a welcome sight to farmers and business owners who this summer have grappled with a drought that intensified in June and into July. But more rain is still needed, and some crops could remain damaged or yield less than normal, experts say.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, last released Thursday, shows 82.2% of Wisconsin in some level of drought, with 17.6%, including most of Dane County and all of Columbia County and Sauk County, in extreme drought.

The "widespread" rain Monday — about 1 to 2 inches in some areas and upward of 3 or 4 inches in others like Iowa County and Beaver Dam — is "expected to certainly help with the drought situation," said Aidan Kuroski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.

More rain was projected to hit the eastern side of the state throughout the afternoon and evening Monday, a longer period of soaking that is especially helpful in a drought, Kuroski said. That allows land to absorb the water instead of letting it run off into rivers or canals, as it does during short, rapid thunderstorms.

Officially, Madison received 1.99 inches of rain on Monday, as recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport. But the city still is 2.16 inches below normal precipitation since June 1 and 3.64 inches below normal for the year.

Rainfall amounts across large swaths of Wisconsin were at least 6 inches below average for May 1 through Aug. 14, Kuroski said. But in recent weeks, from July 23 to Aug. 14, southern Wisconsin — defined roughly as the part of the state south of I-94 — had received about one-half to 1 inch more rain than average in that time period.

But while that's helpful, it's not enough to overcome the season-long deficit.

"We need to replenish, not just maintain," Kuroski said.

Relief for corn, soybeans

Rains like Monday's downpour will help catch up on lost rain and relieve crop stress from the drought earlier this summer despite rainfall being "fairly normal" during the corn pollination period from July 15 to Aug. 4 compared to the past 30 years, said Joe Lauer, an agronomist at UW-Madison and expert in corn research.

"We're getting rain that will relieve that stress ... today will be a big day," Lauer said. "(But) we still have a ways to go."

Lauer's crop plots at UW-Madison's Arlington Research Station in Arlington are about 6 to 7 inches behind the 22 to 24 inches of rain required between April 1 and Oct. 31 for a 200-bushel yield, Lauer said.

But benefitting from the current rains, at least for corn, also largely depends on how successful crop pollination was during the late July pollination period, Lauer added.

"You have to have good pollination to really benefit from these rains that are occurring," Lauer said. "For many people this (rain) may be too late."

Lauer has seen good pollination in his crops and is expecting good yields, he said. But that status largely varies across the state, and could be worse for farmland with shallower, sandier soils such as that in central Wisconsin, he said.

Farmers are still trying to assess how their pollination processes went. But current rains could improve the grain-filling stage — filling corn kernels on the cob with carbohydrates — for corn farming.

A Friday report shows that this year's grain yield estimate is down 14 bushels per acre to 166 from 180 in 2022, Lauer said.

Soybeans, on the other hand, have a longer, 30-day pollination period compared to corn which gives them more time to set pods with beans, meaning they have a better likelihood of receiving adequate rain for pollination at some point during flowering.

'To the finish line'

Colleen Halverson, co-owner of Wild Hills Winery in Richland County, said high heat levels in the state this summer have threatened the long-term health of her grape vines.

"This level of extreme heat can have an effect on the longevity of the vines," Halverson said, adding that she had recently noticed wilting on some vines.

Wild Hills usually receives about 10 inches of rain by this point in the year, but excluding Monday had only seen two inches this year. Without an irrigation system, workers on the farm this summer have had to water by hand or using a tractor.

Halverson was excited to see the rain Monday, she said, especially as her grapes undergo veraison, a ripening process in late July and early August that gives grapes their color and taste. The winery received about one inch of rain Friday and was expecting two Monday, which would help bring the winery "to the finish line" in terms of returning to normal cumulative amounts of rainfall, she added.

"Water is really crucial for the chemical reaction," Halverson said. "I think (the rain is) going to vastly improve the flavor of the grape."

Halverson said the winery would consider purchasing an irrigation system for the property if drought conditions become an ongoing trend.

Lawns back

The Monday rain alone could help sustain area lawns with enough moisture into September, when getting enough rain is not usually a concern, said Paul Koch, associate professor of plant pathology at UW-Madison and turfgrass specialist at UW Extension.

"We're in a pretty good spot," Koch said, adding that "a vast majority of lawns are in much better shape" than they were about six to eight weeks ago, when grass, though largely not dying from drought conditions, turned brown and dormant as it dealt with minimal rainfall.

Grass that hasn't recovered from the drought conditions is likely dead and should be reseeded, Koch said.

Alex Arnn, owner of landscaping business Simply Snow and Lawn LLC, said the business has returned its mowing crews to regular, weekly mowing jobs in the area. Dry conditions in early July led him to call his crews off from mowing entirely for two weeks and reassign them to other backlogged jobs, including bush and tree trimming, weeding and mulching.

With the exception of Thursday, the next couple of weeks are projected to be fairly dry with low rainfall, Kuroski said.

Photos of a Wisconsin farm affected by drought Wisconsin Farmers affected by drought Wisconsin Farmers affected by drought Wisconsin Farmers affected by drought Wisconsin Farmers affected by drought Wisconsin Farmers affected by drought