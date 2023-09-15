Due to drought conditions and the potential for elevated fire danger, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will require DNR burning permits for a dozen southern Wisconsin counties starting Monday.

The “Special Fire Order” will continue in designated areas until further notice: outside incorporated cities and villages in Columbia, Crawford, Green Lake, Marquette, Portage, Richland, Sauk, Waupaca and Waushara counties, and portions of Dane, Grant and Iowa counties.

Starting Monday, a DNR burn permit will be required for burning in a barrel, a debris pile and grass or wooded areas as outlined by the permit, unless the ground is completely snow-covered. Current burn restrictions are at WisBURN.

Reinstating permits allows the DNR to suspend burning on a given day during times of elevated fire danger.

A DNR burn permit is not required for campfires intended for cooking or warming, but the public is asked to use extreme caution: Consider having small campfires in a designated fire ring or device in the evening to avoid burning under elevated fire conditions that typically are found during the day.

DNR burn permits typically are required in extensive protection areas from Jan. 1 through May 31, when the ground is not snow-covered.

The fire concerns are primarily due to the lack of precipitation over the southern part of the state. Wisconsin has received record low rain this year, resulting in varying levels of severe to exceptional drought.

Madison through Thursday has received 0.56 inches of precipitation in September, 1.06 inches below normal, and 21.98 inches for the year, 6.72 inches below normal, according to the National Weather Service.

There also is increased fire danger in the fall due to falling dead leaves, pine needles and other dry vegetation, making debris burning especially risky. Debris burning continues to be one of the leading causes of wildfires in Wisconsin.

The DNR said it intends to keep the permit requirements in place until the drought situation improves significantly, either due to long-term rain or snow events.