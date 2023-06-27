Dangerously unhealthy air from Canadian wildfires blanketed the state Tuesday, sending people indoors or scrambling for masks and forcing the cancellation of outdoor activities from day camps to Wednesday's inaugural 2023 Concert on the Square.

The state Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory for all of Wisconsin until noon Thursday, the ninth time this year the state has warned against high levels of fine particulate matter known as PM2.5. The state has not had a springtime PM2.5 advisory for wildfire smoke since 2011, said Craig Czarnecki, outreach coordinator for the DNR’s air management program. That year, Czarnecki said, there was one.

The heaviest smoke is expected to cloud the eastern portion of the state, where the Air Quality Index will likely range between "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy," potentially reaching the highest level, "hazardous."

The biggest threat to public health is through noon on Wednesday, the DNR reported.

"This is a significant event, and we recommend everyone take steps to limit their outdoor activities," said Mark Werner, director of the Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health at the state Department of Health Services. "Staying indoors is probably the best thing to do."

Everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, while people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid all physical activity outdoors, the DNR said.

Exposure to wildfire smoke can cause immediate health effects, including coughing, trouble breathing, stinging eyes, scratchy throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, headaches and tiredness, among other symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying indoors and using an air filter whenever possible.

Masks may offer some protection. However, to be effective, masks should be of the N95 variety. Paper or dust masks typically found at hardware stores are designed to protect against large particles and will not protect against the finer particles contained in wildfire smoke.

Wednesday was to be the opening night for this year's Concerts on the Square, which regularly draws thousands to Capitol Square for an outdoor evening of music and picnicking. That has now been tentatively moved to 7 p.m. Thursday, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced Tuesday afternoon.

“We made the decision with safety as our No. 1 priority,” Joe Loehnis, the CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, told the Wisconsin State Journal. “When you are thrown a curveball, you have to think on your feet, make sure we cover all of our bases and keep everyone safe.”

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra said it will keep concertgoers updated on plans for this week's concert at its website, wcoconcerts.org.

Area day camps were also looking for alternatives to vigorous outdoor activities Tuesday.

B.E.S.T. Summer Camp, a sports and karate-focused program for 5- to 12-year-olds on Madison's West Side, moved all its programming indoors.

And children at an outdoor camp run by Devil’s Lake Climbing Guides spent the day paddleboarding rather than playing running games, said Nick Wilkes, owner and lead guide.

“I feel like we have never had it this bad, so we are still adjusting,” Wilkes said

Madison School and Community Recreation programs were planned to continue as scheduled, although time outdoors and strenuous activities would be avoided whenever possible, said Janet Dyer, MSCR’s executive director.

“We are trying to balance," Dyer said. "Safety is very important to us, as well as meeting the needs of our community.”

Dyer said MSCR leadership will continue to monitor and follow guidance from the DNR as the situation develops.

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires has spread to many states in the Great Lakes region, with Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis reporting some of the worst air quality in the world this week, according to the air quality monitor IQ Air.

In Michigan, that state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy also issued an air quality alert for the entire state Tuesday.

The air quality in Wisconsin is expected to improve to the "good" and "moderate" ranges by the Fourth of July weekend, the DNR's Czarnecki said.

"We are in the worst of it right now," Czarnecki said.

State Journal reporter Gayle Worland contributed to this report.