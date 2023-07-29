Tens of thousands of southern Wisconsin residents lost power Friday night in what the National Weather Service says may be the region’s most widespread severe weather event of 2023.

At 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Madison Gas and Electric counted 899 customers affected by lingering outages in Sauk and Dane counties. At the storms’ peak, spokesperson Steve Schultz said, about 16,000 customers were without power amid more than 100 outages.

MGE tracks its outages with a map on its website, mge.com, but due to the severity of last night’s storms, no estimates were available on when power would be restored. Schultz estimated Saturday morning that more than 50 outages remained, with the majority affecting fewer than 50 people each.

The primary culprits were fallen trees and high winds taking down powerlines, according to Andy Boxell, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Boxell estimated that about 55,000 people across southern Wisconsin remained without power Friday morning, compared with more than 80,000 at the height of the storms.

“I think that this is probably by far our most widespread severe weather event that we’ve had across southern Wisconsin so far this year,” said Boxell.

While the storms were severe, they weren’t abnormal for this time of year. Boxell said severe thunderstorms tend to peak from late July to early August, fueled by heat and humidity.

Apart from the outages, structural damage appeared to have been minimal: Dane County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jeff Heil said the department’s primary focus Saturday morning was clearing trees from roads and that the roads were clear by Saturday afternoon. He said northern Dane County appeared to have been hit hardest.

In Madison, Fire Prevention Officer Paul Graening said the Fire Department fielded 46 calls due to the storm Friday night, 17 of of them between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Two additional staff were brought on to help with the call volume, when usually there is only one.

Floodwaters accumulated near construction sites on University Avenue, and while many drivers became stuck in their cars, Graening said, no one was hurt or swept away. Fire Station 10 on Troy Drive lost power momentarily, but it was swiftly restored.

MGE crews were working 16-hour shifts to restore the power of customers still without electricity.

“When we do have a powerful storm that comes through and there are over 100 separate outage incidents, then typically we are going to have to turn off that estimated restoration time,” said Schultz. “The crews are out there. They’re working as quickly as safely possible.”