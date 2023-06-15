State officials are recommending residents limit their time outside Thursday amid poor air quality in some parts of the state caused by wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources pointed to its air quality monitoring map as evidence of the conditions, although as of Thursday afternoon more than half of the state's 72 counties were either reporting no air quality data or had no air monitors to report such data.

Only one county, Grant, had an air quality rating as "unhealthy" while one other, Dane, was rated "unhealthy for sensitive groups," such as those with heart or lung disease, the elderly and children.

Those in areas with poor air quality can also avoid activities that increase indoor pollution — such as vacuuming, frying food, burning candles or using gas-powered appliances — install a high-efficiency air filter and use an N95 mask if outdoors for long periods of time, the DNR said.

The agency said in a news release that cleaner air was coming in from the northeast Thursday and should bring much of the state below the air quality advisory threshold by early Friday morning.

This is the sixth time this spring that an air quality advisory has been issued in Wisconsin, the DNR said. All six have been a direct result of Canadian wildfire smoke.