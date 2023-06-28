From trash workers to dog walkers, polluted air caused by Canadian wildfire smoke is presenting challenges and health risks to those who work outdoors, though experts say the situation will likely improve by the weekend.

The state Department of Natural Resources's air quality advisory was due to lift Thursday. But on Wednesday, the second day of the alert, things got worse before they could get better: Monitors in Madison recorded air quality index readings of 233 and 256 as of 10 a.m., which is in the “very unhealthy” category, the second-worst category behind “hazardous.”

At that level, everyone is at risk of suffering health effects, not just people in sensitive groups such as those with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults and children.

“Wisconsin is experiencing a historic air quality event and is currently observing some of the highest concentrations of particulate air pollution on record,” said Craig Czarnecki, outreach coordinator for the state Department of Natural Resources' air management program.

While many donned masks or sought refuge indoors, including at a series of "clean air respite centers" established by Public Health Madison and Dane County, that wasn't always an option for people who work outside.

Recycling and trash workers, Sheriff's Office personnel patrolling campgrounds and emergency responders all still need to be on the job outside, said Greg Brockmeyer, the chief administrative officer and director of administration for Dane County. In those cases, Brockmeyer said, employees were urged to wear N95 masks, which Public Health said can help protect against the averse effects of unhealthy air exposure.

"It's a balancing act," Brockmeyer said. "We provide basic emergency services, and we've got to protect our employees. We're trying to do the best that we can do for both of those at the same time."

Still, Brockmeyer estimated about 20 percent of Dane County employees who primarily work outside took the day off.

Smoky air can present particular challenges to the nearly 5 percent of the American civilian workforce required to spend more than two-thirds of their workday outdoors, including eye irritation, sore throat, bronchitis and asthmatic exacerbations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, the long-term impacts of exposure to wildfire smoke is still unknown, says the CDC.

Clean Air Relief Centers 1. Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St. Madison, WI 2. Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Rd. Madison, WI 3. Beth Israel Center, 1406 Mound St. Madison, WI 4. Midvale Lutheran, 4329 Tokay Blvd. Madison, WI

'Back in COVID days'

Findorff, one of the leading commercial construction companies based in Madison, said it is continuing to send its workers into the field with company-provided masks and has not yet noticed a decline in productivity.

"We are being attentive to those not feeling well, especially those with respiratory issues," said Jeff Tubbs, Findorff's executive vice president. Workers at Findorff have the option of taking time off or shortening their hours, Tubbs said. "It feels like we are back in COVID days."

Lawn Doctor, a lawn-care firm serving Dane County, is also providing masks and giving technicians the option to work fewer hours or take vacation days. The company said it has noticed an uptick in the number of workers taking days off this week due to air-quality concerns.

Other local landscaping firms, including King Maple Landscaping and Herman Landscape Services Inc., are continuing to send their crews to work in the field as normal and said they have yet to hear any complaints.

Meanwhile, employees at T & T Pet Care Services, an animal day care on the Southwest Side, are required to wear masks outdoors and are taking dogs on shorter walks and increasing indoor play time to accommodate the weather conditions.

"If you're impacted, your dog certainly has been, too," co-owner Tracey Hasz said.

Better air on the way

Air quality is expected to improve by the weekend, said Czarnecki of the DNR.

"The advisory is set to expire at noon (Thursday), but it’s a highly a dynamic situation," Czarnecki said. "If we don’t get enough mixing and wind blowing this smoke out of our region, the advisory may need to be extended another day or so."

The good news? Typical weather patterns make it unlikely south-central Wisconsin's air quality will get this bad again this summer, National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Collar said.

While fires happen every year in Canada, winds wrapping around a low pressure system that moved to our east was a “prime setup” to pull the smoke down to Wisconsin, Collar said.

“Getting smoke around here is not unusual, but typically it stays aloft and it doesn't result in the type of conditions that we have had," he said. "There's no guarantees that we're out of the woods. But having a more typical summertime, upper air pattern will certainly help our cause.”

State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.

