Things are heating up in Madison.

A heat wave is hitting Wisconsin this week, with the heat index reaching close to 100 degrees over the next few days. The National Weather Service anticipates the hottest temperatures will come on Thursday and Friday, then taper off over the weekend.

Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to hit the upper 80s and move into the low 90s by Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, temperatures are forecasted to reach the upper 90s.

Madison’s public health and emergency management officials will meet Tuesday to determine if Madison will open cooling centers and offer other emergency services to keep residents safe.

With a heat wave on the horizon, here’s what you need to know.

Why is it so hot?

Denny VanCleve, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Sullivan, said the heat wave is the result of hot air coming north from the southwest part of the country. Increased moisture in the air will make things feel especially hot and sticky. He said it will take a cold front coming in from the north to eliminate the heat.

People should expect urban places like Madison to be hotter than surrounding rural areas.

“Buildings, concrete, the lack of vegetation, these types of surfaces can heat up more and retain heat and then make whole areas quite a bit hotter,” VanCleve said. “Places can also typically then stay warmer at night.”

How can I stay cool?

Limiting time outdoors, finding air conditioning, staying hydrated and checking on your neighbors and pets are all recommended during heat waves. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people avoid hot and heavy meals, since they can increase your body temperature.

For people with air conditioning in their homes, curtains and window coverings can prevent unwanted heat from building up. Weather stripping on doors and windows can also help keep cool air in.

Experts warn against using a fan as a primary cooling device. Fans create a sense of comfort but do not reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illnesses. They can be helpful to dry sweat and cool the body temperature faster when used with other cooling methods, according to Morgan Finke, a spokesperson with Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Where can I go for some relief from the heat?

Malls and public libraries are good places to go for people who don’t have access to air conditioning. Finke said officials will likely release a list of other community sites where people can find air conditioning sometime this week.

For people still looking to spend time outside, beaches and splash pads could offer some temporary relief from the heat. Three splash pad water parks are open daily around Madison from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Cypress Park Splash Park, Elver Park Splash Park and Reindahl Park Splash Park.

All of Madison’s public beaches are open for swimming too. Lifeguards will be on duty at Vilas and Warner beaches from July 22-30.

But Finke recommended people stay inside altogether, if possible.

“If you can avoid spending time outside when it’s really hot like this, that’s recommended,” Finke said. “That applies to beaches too.”

How does heat affect my health?

Extreme heat can negatively affect health by worsening asthma or causing heat stress. Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S., according to the Wisconsin Heat Health Network.

Heat-related illnesses are most severe among babies and older adults. Symptoms include muscle cramps and feeling overheated, weak, dizzy and nauseous, Finke said.

Experts recommend moving to a cooler location, removing excess clothing and drinking water or a sports drink to replace lost salt and minerals when experiencing heat stress symptoms.

It’s time to seek medical attention or head to the emergency room if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour. If someone is unconscious, this could be a sign of extreme heat stroke, Finke said.

Is this heat wave normal?

This short heat wave is nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year in the Midwest, according to VanCleve. Madison hit 107 degrees in July 1936 and temperatures soared into the 90s in May 2022.

The poor air quality in southern Wisconsin will actually help keep temperatures in check. The smoke hanging in the air prevents the sun from beating down as intensely, VanCleve said.

The short heat wave won’t worsen the ongoing extreme drought conditions in Dane County either. Rain is expected later this week and the ground still has quite a bit of moisture in it, VanCleve said.

“Sometimes the heat and humidity are great ingredients to get rain,” VanCleve said. “So we might get some storms later this week because of the conditions.”

What other effects could the hot weather have?

Limnology experts will pay especially close attention to algae growth in Madison’s lakes this week, according to Emily Stanley with the UW-Madison Center for Limnology.

Excessive heat and calm water are both good ingredients for algae blooms, she said.

Stanley is expecting algae and weeds to get “slightly greener” but isn’t anticipating anything extreme. The lack of rain has slowed the growth of algae blooms this summer, so a few hot days shouldn’t make much of a difference.

Stanley said they will collect samples from docks and buoys to monitor blue-green bacteria growth that could make swimming dangerous.