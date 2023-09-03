Southern Wisconsin faces extreme or very high fire danger on Sunday, with the Madison area under a “red flag warning” for critical fire weather conditions, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned.

The National Weather Service issued the red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions from 1-7 p.m. Sunday for Dane, Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Lafayette and Green counties.

The forecast includes highs in the upper 90s, relative humidity as lows as 23% and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 mph — conditions conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor fires, the Weather Service said.

According to the latest fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website, southwest and south-central into central Wisconsin is under extreme fire danger, the rest of the southern half of Wisconsin plus a little more is under very high fire danger, several more counties are under high fire danger, and the rest of the state to the north faces moderate fire danger.

The DNR has asked residents to avoid all outdoor burning this weekend.

On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire, the DNR said.