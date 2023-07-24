Canadian wildfire smoke has much of Wisconsin under an air quality advisory until noon Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.

Due to smoke from wildfires in western Canada, the air quality index is expected to reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, the DNR said.

The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. Authorities recommend keeping outdoor activities light and short, and wearing an N95 mask when outside, especially if for an extended time.

The latest information on air quality is available online.

The counties covered by the advisory include all of the state except for the southwest portion: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Racine, Rock, Rusk, St. Croix, Sauk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood, Marinette, Marquette, Juneau, Vernon.