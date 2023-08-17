Canadian wildfire smoke has Wisconsin under another air quality advisory, this one until 6 a.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.

The wildfire smoke will move into the state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south/southeast throughout the day, and the air quality index is expected to range from the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to the “unhealthy” level, the DNR said in a statement.

The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. Authorities recommend wearing an N95 mask when outside, especially if for an extended time.

The best chance for the unhealthy level Friday will be across western Wisconsin, as high pressure moves over the state and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone air quality index is expected to range from the unhealthy for sensitive groups level to the unhealthy level, due to weather conditions along with the wildfire smoke.

On both Saturday and Sunday, mostly unhealthy for sensitive groups air quality index ozone concentrations are expected inland of Lake Michigan, while those areas closer to the lake will have a better chance of reaching unhealthy ozone concentrations. Ozone concentrations typically are maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing overnight into the next morning.

The latest information on air quality is available online.