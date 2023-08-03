GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bird watchers are flocking to northeastern Wisconsin in the hopes of glimpsing a southern shorebird last seen in the state almost 180 years ago.
Logan Lasee, a member of the Bay Area Bird Club, spotted a roseate spoonbill in the Ken Euers Nature Area in Green Bay on July 26, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. More than 450 people have visited the nature area as of Tuesday.
A roseate spoonbill pictured at Ken Euers Nature Area on July 31 in Green Bay. The bird, common in Florida, Texas and South America, hasn't been seen in Wisconsin in 178 years.
SARAH KLOEPPING, MEMBER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
James Andersen, deputy director of the city of Green Bay's parks, recreation and forestry department, which runs the nature area, told The Associated Press that the bird was last spotted Wednesday evening. He said usually only about a dozen people use the nature area at a time, but that 60 to 70 people were in the area looking for the bird at that time. About 40 people were in the nature area when Anderson visited it Thursday morning, he said.
"The parking lot was full," he said. "It's awesome."
Candy Evans told Wisconsin Public Radio that she and her husband left their home in Door County at 6:30 a.m. to travel to the nature area.
"It was so interesting because it is just such a distinctive silhouette," Evans said. "It's just a gorgeous bird."
The bird is pink and resembles a football on short stilts. Six types of spoonbills are found around the world but only the roseate is present in North America. It's usually found in Gulf Coast states, and Central and South America. The last time a roseate spoonbill was seen in Wisconsin was in 1845, and that bird was dead.
It's unclear how this bird reached Green Bay. Birders and scientists theorize it may have simply gotten lost or blown off course by a storm. Climate change and loss of habitat also are forcing birds north.
Tom Prestby, Wisconsin conservation manager at Audubon Great Lakes, which works to protect birds across the region, told Wisconsin Public Radio that the bird headed to Escanaba, Michigan, after landing in Green Bay on July 26, but that it returned to Green Bay on Saturday. He said he believes the bird may spend several weeks in Green Bay before traveling around the Midwest and eventually returning to the Gulf Coast.
David Drake, a wildlife ecology professor at UW-Madison, said the bird's foray into Michigan suggests it's exploring. His advice for birders hoping to see the roseate spoonbill is to not look for the bird, but to look for the hoards of people carrying cameras and spotting scopes.
Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Wisconsin using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 179 count sites in Wisconsin. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.
The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project
here.
Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.
Canva
#41. Great Horned Owl
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Idaho: 3%
--- #2. Montana: 2%
--- #3. Colorado: 1%
--- #3. Wisconsin: 1%
Canva
#40. Pine Siskin
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
- Average group size: 1.21
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. New Mexico: 20%
--- #2. Utah: 15%
--- #3. Idaho: 9%
--- #4. Washington: 8%
--- #4. Rhode Island: 8%
Canva
#39. Carolina Wren
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
- Average group size: 1.29
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Carolina: 82%
--- #2. North Carolina: 74%
--- #3. Alabama: 71%
--- #4. Virginia: 70%
--- #4. Georgia: 70%
Canva
#38. White-crowned Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
- Average group size: 1.45
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 93%
--- #2. California: 61%
--- #3. Arizona: 48%
--- #4. New Mexico: 33%
--- #5. Washington: 19%
Canva
#37. Evening Grosbeak
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
- Average group size: 3.38
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. New Mexico: 16%
--- #2. Vermont: 9%
--- #3. Michigan: 8%
--- #3. Maine: 8%
--- #5. New Hampshire: 7%
Canva
#36. Rock Pigeon
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
- Average group size: 3.85
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 33%
--- #2. Arizona: 18%
--- #2. New Mexico: 18%
--- #4. South Dakota: 13%
--- #5. Montana: 12%
Canva
#35. Eastern Bluebird
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
- Average group size: 4.77
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. North Carolina: 48%
--- #2. Georgia: 47%
--- #3. Tennessee: 39%
--- #4. South Carolina: 38%
--- #5. Alabama: 35%
Canva
#31. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Wyoming: 13%
--- #2. North Dakota: 10%
--- #3. Idaho: 9%
--- #3. Montana: 9%
--- #5. South Dakota: 6%
Canva
#31. Ruffed Grouse (tie)
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Alaska: 9%
--- #2. Michigan: 2%
--- #2. Vermont: 2%
--- #2. Wisconsin: 2%
--- #5. New Hampshire: 1%
Canva
#31. Red-tailed Hawk (tie)
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nebraska: 12%
--- #2. Idaho: 9%
--- #3. Kansas: 8%
--- #4. New Jersey: 7%
--- #5. Tennessee: 6%
Canva
#31. Brown Creeper
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Kentucky: 8%
--- #1. Missouri: 8%
--- #1. New Hampshire: 8%
--- #4. Delaware: 6%
--- #4. Iowa: 6%
Canva
#30. Chipping Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 1.93
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 31%
--- #2. South Carolina: 27%
--- #3. Texas: 24%
--- #4. Alabama: 23%
--- #5. Arkansas: 22%
Canva
#29. Song Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
- Average group size: 1.92
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington: 53%
--- #2. Oregon: 48%
--- #3. West Virginia: 38%
--- #4. Delaware: 32%
--- #5. Kentucky: 31%
Canva
#28. Cedar Waxwing
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
- Average group size: 5.11
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Dakota: 13%
--- #2. Nebraska: 12%
--- #3. Kentucky: 10%
--- #3. Minnesota: 10%
--- #3. North Dakota: 10%
Canva
#27. Northern Flicker
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%
- Average group size: 1.07
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Montana: 67%
--- #2. Colorado: 64%
--- #3. Nevada: 60%
--- #4. Washington: 57%
--- #5. Idaho: 55%
Canva
#26. Fox Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
- Average group size: 1.35
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington: 18%
--- #2. Oregon: 16%
--- #3. California: 14%
--- #4. Minnesota: 10%
--- #5. Alaska: 9%
Canva
#25. American Tree Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
- Average group size: 2.41
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Wyoming: 13%
--- #1. South Dakota: 13%
--- #3. North Dakota: 10%
--- #3. Michigan: 10%
--- #5. Nebraska: 8%
Canva
#24. Cooper's Hawk
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 47%
--- #2. Arizona: 23%
--- #3. Indiana: 14%
--- #4. Illinois: 13%
--- #5. Ohio: 11%
Canva
#23. Wild Turkey
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%
- Average group size: 6.35
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Maine: 17%
--- #2. Vermont: 16%
--- #3. New Hampshire: 15%
--- #4. Massachusetts: 14%
--- #5. Wyoming: 13%
Canva
#22. White-throated Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%
- Average group size: 1.49
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arkansas: 67%
--- #2. Rhode Island: 58%
--- #3. Connecticut: 56%
--- #3. New Jersey: 56%
--- #5. Virginia: 51%
Canva
#21. Common Grackle
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%
- Average group size: 1.5
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. New Jersey: 37%
--- #2. South Dakota: 31%
--- #3. Connecticut: 30%
--- #4. Florida: 22%
--- #4. Massachusetts: 22%
Canva
#20. Red-winged Blackbird
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%
- Average group size: 2.36
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Michigan: 29%
--- #2. Ohio: 27%
--- #3. Illinois: 26%
--- #4. West Virginia: 25%
--- #5. Kentucky: 23%
Canva
#19. European Starling
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%
- Average group size: 4.12
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nebraska: 38%
--- #1. South Dakota: 38%
--- #1. Delaware: 38%
--- #4. New Jersey: 32%
--- #5. Iowa: 31%
Canva
#18. Purple Finch
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 13%
- Average group size: 1.59
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 22%
--- #2. Minnesota: 16%
--- #3. Kentucky: 15%
--- #3. Arkansas: 15%
--- #3. Missouri: 15%
Canva
#16. American Crow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%
- Average group size: 2.39
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Wyoming: 38%
--- #2. Maine: 34%
--- #2. Washington: 34%
--- #4. Arkansas: 33%
--- #4. North Carolina: 33%
Canva
#15. American Robin
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 25%
- Average group size: 1.79
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Dakota: 63%
--- #2. New Mexico: 47%
--- #2. Nevada: 47%
--- #4. Kentucky: 44%
--- #5. Nebraska: 42%
Canva
#14. Tufted Titmouse
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 25%
- Average group size: 1.87
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 100%
--- #2. Connecticut: 97%
--- #3. Vermont: 91%
--- #4. Massachusetts: 89%
--- #5. Kentucky: 87%
Canva
#13. Hairy Woodpecker
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 45%
- Average group size: 1.19
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. North Dakota: 70%
--- #2. Connecticut: 68%
--- #3. Vermont: 63%
--- #4. Maine: 61%
--- #5. Minnesota: 54%
Canva
#12. House Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 55%
- Average group size: 6.68
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Dakota: 88%
--- #2. Iowa: 84%
--- #2. Illinois: 84%
--- #4. Ohio: 75%
--- #5. Utah: 73%
Canva
#11. Red-breasted Nuthatch
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 56%
- Average group size: 1.37
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Alaska: 68%
--- #2. South Dakota: 63%
--- #3. Maine: 62%
--- #4. Nebraska: 58%
--- #4. Michigan: 58%
Canva
#10. Mourning Dove
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 60%
- Average group size: 3.08
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. New Jersey: 81%
--- #2. Nevada: 80%
--- #3. Connecticut: 79%
--- #4. Massachusetts: 77%
--- #4. Kentucky: 77%
Canva
#9. House Finch
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 64%
- Average group size: 3.15
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 93%
--- #2. Utah: 88%
--- #2. New Mexico: 88%
--- #4. Alabama: 84%
--- #5. Arizona: 82%
Canva
#8. Red-bellied Woodpecker
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 66%
- Average group size: 1.15
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Connecticut: 86%
--- #2. New Jersey: 78%
--- #3. Nebraska: 77%
--- #4. Ohio: 76%
--- #5. Maryland: 70%
Canva
#7. Northern Cardinal
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 66%
- Average group size: 1.9
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Kentucky: 92%
--- #2. Alabama: 90%
--- #3. Nebraska: 88%
--- #4. Ohio: 87%
--- #5. Missouri: 86%
Canva
#6. Blue Jay
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 71%
- Average group size: 2.45
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Vermont: 96%
--- #2. Nebraska: 92%
--- #3. Massachusetts: 90%
--- #4. South Dakota: 88%
--- #4. Connecticut: 88%
Canva
#5. American Goldfinch
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 72%
- Average group size: 4.23
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Iowa: 84%
--- #2. Vermont: 81%
--- #3. Maine: 73%
--- #4. Wisconsin: 72%
--- #5. Minnesota: 70%
Canva
#4. White-breasted Nuthatch
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 76%
- Average group size: 1.64
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Connecticut: 93%
--- #2. Vermont: 89%
--- #2. Maine: 89%
--- #4. Michigan: 86%
--- #5. West Virginia: 84%
Canva
#3. Downy Woodpecker
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 78%
- Average group size: 1.54
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Connecticut: 92%
--- #2. Massachusetts: 84%
--- #3. Minnesota: 83%
--- #4. Iowa: 82%
--- #5. North Dakota: 80%
Canva
#2. Dark-eyed Junco
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 84%
- Average group size: 3.69
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Oregon: 93%
--- #2. North Dakota: 90%
--- #3. Washington: 88%
--- #3. Iowa: 88%
--- #5. Minnesota: 85%
Canva
#1. Black-capped Chickadee
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 93%
- Average group size: 2.81
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Vermont: 100%
--- #2. New Hampshire: 97%
--- #3. Maine: 94%
--- #3. Minnesota: 94%
--- #3. Connecticut: 94%
Canva
