SAUK CITY — Rivers under his watch included the Fox, Menominee, Wolf, Rock and Namekagon.

But now Raj Shukla, the former executive director of the River Alliance of Wisconsin, is no longer just advocating for the health of the 84,000 miles of rivers and streams within the state.

His inventory expanded exponentially in May when he was named president and CEO of the River Network, a nonprofit based in Colorado that advocates for healthy rivers throughout the country.

On one recent day, as Shukla relaxed in a collapsible camping chair on a sandbar of the Wisconsin River, his thoughts turned to the Himalaya Mountains half a world away.

His parents emigrated in the 1960s from India to the U.S. but had lived near a river fed 75% by the mountain range’s snowpack.

“All of which will probably be gone in 10 years,” Shukla said, referring to the effects of climate change. “Water has permeated this sort of spiritual life of my parents and their actual lives growing up and then when they came here they’re surrounded by water. It’s just everywhere.”

Shukla, 47, who lives on Madison’s West Side and swims with his family at Hill Farms Pool a few blocks from his home, refuses to take water for granted.

He has seen the negative impacts of drought, torrential rains, industrial pollution, agricultural runoff and threats from mining on rivers in Wisconsin. His new role with the River Network will bring the focus to some of the most threatened waterways in the country. They include the Pearl in Mississippi, the Lehigh in Pennsylvania, Clarks Fork in Montana and the Colorado, its dwindling waters pulled by farmers, ranchers and communities in five states before what’s left dumps into the Sea of Cortez at the Baja Peninsula of Mexico.

Shukla’s is anything but a top-down approach, and he’s being buoyed by a wave of new and younger activists, and a push for more local, grassroots involvement.

“It’s exciting, especially given all of the dangers that we’re facing right now, knowing that there’s a generation of leadership that we can hopefully galvanize along with people who have been doing this work for a really long time and often against huge headwinds,” Shukla said. “That combination of wisdom and energy and hunger for change and the incentive for what we’re seeing around us every day is exciting to be a part of.”

Nationwide network

The River Network was founded in 1988 and helps guide other organizations in their efforts to support healthy rivers, safe and affordable drinking water, and “climate-resilient communities.” The national network includes more than 2,200 individual members who represent more than 750 organizations, including the River Alliance of Wisconsin.

Recent work has included pushing for the equitable distribution of federal funding for projects that address critical water needs and development, litter management, connecting communities with philanthropists, helping protect wild and scenic rivers, and assisting in community-led research.

Shukla began his new position June 20 and is a former River Network board member. He left the River Alliance of Wisconsin after nearly five years in March 2021 to serve as the Midwest director of freshwater policy for the Nature Conservancy, where he worked to advance the organization’s freshwater policy goals.

Shukla replaces Nicole Selk, who stepped down from the River Network in May 2022 after a nearly eight-year stint to become the Nature Conservancy’s global director for freshwater outcomes.

“We are excited by Raj’s infectious passion for the organization and the role of the network, skills in fundraising, expertise in implementing equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice values, and his approach to telling our unique story,” said Jumana Vasi, the River Network’s board chair.

Wisconsin roots

Mark Cupp, executive director of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board since its inception in 1989, says Wisconsin’s diverse array of rivers facing myriad problems has been the ideal place for Shukla to prepare for a national position with the River Network. Cupp met Shukla when he was hired at the River Alliance and was quickly impressed, despite Shukla’s lack of paddling experience.

“He quickly took to that,” said Cupp, whose board helps protect one of the longest stretches of free-flowing river in the country. “He was a person you could see that had leadership abilities, organizational skills and was a good fit for the River Alliance. People are immediately drawn to him. He’s such a likeable person and a smart guy.”

Shukla was born in Kansas but grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin, just north of Little Muskego Lake and about 16 miles west of Lake Michigan. He earned his political science degree from UW-Madison in 1998 on the shore of Lake Mendota and in 2002 joined a program called Public Allies in Milwaukee, working with 30 team members to build capacity in local nonprofits. He then served as program officer for the Greater Milwaukee Committee and in 2004 married Spring Green native Victoria Frank. The couple moved to Madison a year later so she could pursue a master’s degree, and now they have three daughters.

But the move to Madison allowed Shukla to volunteer with the American Red Cross, which sent him in 2005 to New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Witnessing the storm’s devastation and collapse of government services was disheartening but also motivating for Shukla.

“I was a late comer to environmentalism, generally. I always cared about it but didn’t really think about it as a vocation,” Shukla said. “I got a firsthand look of what climate change means and what it means for a government to not do anything and the system to fail in the face of this calamity. I felt right then that I just needed to do something about this, so I dove into the topic.”

Driving change

Shukla spent two years as the state finance director for Progressive Majority Wisconsin, which trained and promoted candidates for state and local office, but at about the same time joined former U.S. Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project, which trains people to become activists and drive change across the globe.

From 2008 to 2011 Shukla ran his own consulting business before joining Cool Choices, a Madison-based software company that helps people make sustainable choices at home, work and in their communities using a simple online game.

He was named to the city’s Sustainable Madison Committee in 2013 and became its chairman for a plan to get city government to 100% renewable energy by 2030 and the community to that goal by 2045. Shukla ran for Madison mayor in 2019, losing in the primary, but in 2022 joined the Friends of Nolen Waterfront, a private effort to raise support for the plan to revitalize Lake Monona’s waterfront in Madison.

While still deeply engaged in Madison, Shukla’s focus has become broader. He’s concerned not only about communities pulling too much water out of rivers like the Colorado, but agricultural use, pressure from industry, and dams that could be removed to improve flow, reduce flooding issues and support fish migration.

“Those are tricky conversations, and in order to make progress on them you need local voices leading the effort because they are the credible voices and they understand the community” Shukla said. “But what I’m most worried about now, though, is that the challenges we’re facing are so much bigger in scale. They’re so much different and so much less predictable in many ways.”

Photos: Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River Menominee River