The two boaters who died last week in a northern Wisconsin lake were employees of Fitchburg-based biotech firm Promega, the company confirmed Monday.

The pair were attending a department outing at the time of the incident, Promega spokesperson Karen Burkhartzmeyer said.

Authorities on Saturday recovered the body of Doug Robinson, 59, of Chetek, in Pokegama Lake, a day after another man from the same pontoon boat died, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said.

The search for Robinson began Friday after the body of Scott Brummond, 59, of Chippewa Falls, was brought to shore.

The cause of their deaths was not immediately known, though no foul play was suspected, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.