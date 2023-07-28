A pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries when their plane landed in a Green Lake County cornfield on Thursday afternoon, authorities reported.

At about 1 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller reported an aircraft in a field near Highway 49 and Townline Road in the township of Brooklyn, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matthew Vande Kolk said in a statement.

A person who was in the plane had gone to the nearest residence to report the incident, and emergency responders found a small plane down in a cornfield about 200 feet south of Townline Road, Vande Kolk said.

The pilot and passenger, who were not identified, were taken to an area hospital, Vande Kolk said.

No reason was given for why the plane landed in the field.