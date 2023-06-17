The missing 13-year-old Reedsburg boy is believed to be alive and attempting to live discreetly.

Sauk County Sheriff's Office Lt. Steven Schram said that the department, along with James Yoblonski's family, believe that he may be attempting to live "off the grid". Schram added that the investigation, which has gone on since Monday morning when Yoblonski's father, William, notified the department that his son was missing, has included dozens of law enforcement agencies, detectives, and the cooperation of the Yoblonski family.

James had also reportedly taken a family vehicle and firearm. Schram said that the cooperative effort has led the department to develop "a profile of James which leads us to believe he is acting with intention".

The vehicle was located just over an hour after James was reported missing and he is now believed to have two woodland survival manuals.

Investigators have also located evidence, such as small campsites and clothing items, which correspond with instructions in such manuals. Schram said that the Sauk County Sheriff's Office and the Yoblonski family feel it is time to change to a "more indirect" approach to finding the 13-year-old.

He said that as further signs of James Yoblonski come in, the department will continue to deploy resources to the wooded area in which James is thought to be. If sightings such as clothing or other items that may lead to James's whereabouts come in, Schram said that responders may not react instantly due to the potential of James continuing to evade them. A more active response will commence if a sighting of James is reported.

The search for James has largely been in the area west of Devil's Lake State Park near U.S. Highway 12 after a signal from his cell phone indicated he was in the area. The highway has intermittently had right lane closures on each side while authorities search the adjacent forests.

Law enforcement is currently attempting to "reduce visible impact" from officers and the public, as Schram believes that this could push James further away and into an area that he is unfamiliar with. He also mentioned that two officers searching the area were taken to nearby hospitals for injuries resulting from the treacherous Baraboo Bluffs terrain, and that public involvement could result in additional injuries to people untrained in navigating such land. For these reasons, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office discourages public involvement in the search.

Schram said that the Yoblonski family requests privacy from media inquiries and is in regular contact with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on James's whereabouts is asked to call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.