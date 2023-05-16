WHITING — A 40-year-old man died after he became stuck in machinery at a central Wisconsin paper mill, authorities said.
The Portage County Sheriff's Office said deputies and first responders were called Sunday afternoon to the Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting, about 65 miles west of Green Bay. The man, who was a plant employee, died as a result of his injuries despite lifesaving measures.
Officials said the man died after he became stuck in a paper machine at the mill, WSAW-TV reported. His name has not been released.
Jason Free, the executive vice president of operations at Mativ, said Monday in a statement that "we are deeply saddened by yesterday’s death of one of our team members at our Whiting facility.”
The company is fully cooperating with authorities and is “actively investigating” what caused the fatal incident at the plant, Free said.
The sheriff's office has also launched an investigation into the man's death.
