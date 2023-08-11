The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has identified the two swimmers who drowned in the Wisconsin River last week as Akash Selvam, 24, and Jerome Schreiner, 25, both of Madison, Sheriff Roger Brandner reported Thursday.
The men were employees of Fitchburg-based biotech firm Promega and on a company outing at the time of the Aug. 3 incident, Promega confirmed Monday.
The first body was retrieved by a dive team that night, hours after officials were dispatched to the river for reports of two swimmers disappearing beneath the water. The body of the second man was recovered Aug. 4 with the help of a remotely operated vehicle and the dive team.
Both men were found in about 17 feet of water, just north of where the river meets Lake Wisconsin.
The initial call about the incident came in at 3:48 p.m. Thursday, and boaters in the area were searching for the men by the time officials arrived. Witnesses reported that a group of adults had been gathered on a sandbar when one of the men in the group was overcome by the water.
Several members of the group tried to assist the man, but another man was also overcome. Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said.