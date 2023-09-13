Elk and moose can weigh hundreds of pounds more than white-tailed deer, are taller and have distinct appearances.

But despite the differences, the state Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to make sure they know what they’re shooting this fall.

The state archery and crossbow deer seasons begin Saturday, with gun seasons for youths and those with disabilities starting Oct. 7.

Wisconsin has a robust deer herd but also elk herds in Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Rusk and Sawyer counties and another in Jackson County, in the western reaches of the state. Combined, they total about 500 animals and may show up in unexpected areas.

“Elk sometimes venture outside of the elk management zones, especially during the breeding season, so hunters are reminded to properly identify their target,” the DNR said Tuesday in a press release. “Hunters should be sure of their target and what’s beyond. Positively identifying the target ensures the safety of other people and avoids accidental shooting of non-target animals.”

Until the mid- to late 1800s, elk could be found in every county of Wisconsin, but development and hunting eliminated the animal. An attempt was made in the 1930s to reintroduce elk but failed due to poaching, with the last four animals killed in 1948.

In 1989, the Legislature directed the DNR to study the feasibility of elk reintroduction, leading to 25 elk being trapped in Michigan and released in 1995 into what is now the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest near Clam Lake in far northern Wisconsin. Another 23 elk were released in 2015 in Jackson County.

An adult elk stands about 1 to 2 feet taller than an adult deer at the shoulders. However, an elk calf could be about the same size as an adult white-tailed doe but will display similar coloration to adult elk. Other differences are in the antlers, as white-tailed deer antlers curve forward while elk antlers are larger and sweep back from their heads.

Elk, according to the DNR, also have a tan rump patch, black legs and a dark brown mane, while deer have legs the same color as their bodies, a white throat patch and a fluffy white tail. In addition, elk have colored ear tags or tracking collars around their neck.

But it’s not just elk that can be confused with a deer in the heat of a hunt.

Wisconsin has not reintroduced moose, but there are several verified moose sightings across northern Wisconsin each year. One of the latest sightings occurred in June and was captured on a trail camera in Vilas County as part of Snapshot Wisconsin.

Moose have not been reintroduced to the state due to lack of habitat and high deer densities, which expose moose to Parelaphostrongylus tenuis, a lethal brain worm parasite, according to the DNR.

There is no moose season in Wisconsin. The elk season will be held Oct. 14 through Nov. 12 and Dec. 14-22. However, hunting this year is only allowed in the northern management zone and is limited to just eight hunting permits.

Things not to do in Yellowstone 10 things not to do in Yellowstone If you see a bison, don't try to pet it Best case scenario, you barely get away Worst case scenario, you end up like this Or this If you value your car, give elk their space. Especially during the autumn rut. Grizzly bears and photos are a good combo from afar. Up close? Not so much. Tracking wolves, as this man was reportedly doing, is for experts. Not you. Messing with tourists is also not advised. Even if it produces a really funny video. You might create a traffic jam!