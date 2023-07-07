The income tax cut for the average Wisconsin taxpayer will be significantly lower under the measure Gov. Tony Evers heavily modified with his veto pen than under the proposal Republicans sent to his desk, according to a Legislative Fiscal Bureau analysis released Friday.

The average tax cut under Evers' plan will be $36, compared with the $573 under Republicans' plan, the analysis states. Under Evers' plan, the average taxpayer will see a 0.9% tax cut. Under Republicans' plan, it was 15.1%.

Republicans heavily criticized Evers' use of the veto pen to gut their income tax cut proposal when he signed the 2023-25 budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called for overriding his partial veto, which is unlikely since Republicans are short of a legislative supermajority.

In his veto message for the GOP tax proposal, Evers said the "Republican plan sent to my desk is neither real, nor responsible, nor meaningfully targeted to the middle class."

Under the measure Evers signed, taxpayers making between $60,000 and $70,000 — which hovers around the state's median household income in Wisconsin of $67,000 — will receive a $44 income tax cut. Under Republicans' plan, their cut would have been $249.

Those making between $40,000 and $50,000 will receive an average $36 tax cut under the plan Evers modified. Under the GOP plan sent to the governor's desk, taxpayers making between $40,000 and $50,000 would have received an average $88 cut, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau stated.

Those making between $90,000 and $100,000 will receive a $48 cut under Evers' plan, less than 10% of the $515 cut they would have received under Republicans' plan.

Seeking to move the state toward a flat tax, Republicans sought to collapse the current four income tax brackets into three. Evers used his veto pen to maintain the four brackets and cut the proposed income tax cut to the top two income brackets.

The state had an income tax rate of 3.54% for individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400. Under the budget Evers signed, that rate goes down to 3.5%.

The 4.65% rate for individuals earning up to $27,630 and joint filers earning $36,840 will now go down to 4.4%.

Evers vetoed Republicans’ plan to reduce the 5.3% rate for individuals earning up to $304,000 and married filers earning up to about $405,000 to 4.4%. He also rejected Republicans’ plan to reduce the 7.65% tax rate for individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500 to 6.5%.

Wealthier taxpayers will still benefit from the cuts to the lower brackets, but won't receive tax cuts for all of the rates that Republicans proposed.