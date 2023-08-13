In the four short days after securing a majority on the state’s highest court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s four liberal justices ousted the court’s director, made sweeping changes to court rules and operating procedures, and curbed the power of the court’s conservative chief justice.

The court’s conservatives responded with scathing rebuke.

There’s no consensus among legal experts on whether the actions taken by the liberal justices were constitutional, and many of the points of contention haven’t been tested in court.

But the first actions of the new majority — which is expected rule on several high-profile cases ranging from abortion rights to the state’s legislative maps — further underscore ongoing partisan discord on the state’s highest court.

What’s more, the manner in which those actions were taken, as well as the conservative justices’ critical response, could have a chilling effect on justices’ relationships and the court’s public image, according to some legal experts and officials.

“The Wisconsin Supreme Court is kind of the most glaring example of how state supreme courts are becoming more politicized and more partisan,” said Michael Kang, a law professor at the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, who studies judicial elections across the country.

“The election process is becoming more partisan and putting more pressure, I think, on the justices,” Kang said. “Anecdotally, you hear about things becoming more strained at a personal level on different supreme courts.”

Kang said the increasing politicization and partisanship at the state court level will “affect the way that people view courts, the way they view judges, the way they view any sort of lawmaking institution that gets infected with this kind of pervasive partisanship.”

After liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in on Aug. 1, giving the court a liberal majority for the first time in more than a decade, the liberals voted to fire the previous state court system director, who was known to be conservative. On Aug. 4, the liberals held a meeting to overhaul the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s rules and internal operating procedures to curtail the chief justice’s power and reopen administrative meetings to the public, among other measures.

Conservative Chief Justice Annette Ziegler called the Aug. 4 meeting illegitimate and secret and said she feared for the court’s future. Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley said the liberal justices didn’t respect the Constitution.

“We cannot be taken seriously if the court embraces a rules-for-thee-but-not-for-me mentality,” Ziegler told the Wisconsin State Journal. “The people of Wisconsin are expected to follow the law and follow the procedures the law provides. If the people believe that justices themselves don’t adhere to the constitution and longstanding practices of the court, we will likely lose a lot of trust as a court.”

Liberal Justice Rebecca Dallet defended the changes as efforts to make the court more “inclusive, timely and responsive” and called on her conservative colleagues to stop litigating court matters in public.

Ziegler said the court’s seven justices are expected to discuss the recent changes on Sept. 7.

Liberals Protasiewicz and Justice Jill Karofsky declined to comment for this report. Fellow liberal justices Dallet and Ann Walsh Bradley did not respond to requests for comment. Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn also declined to comment, noting he may weigh in on the matter in the coming weeks.

Familiar terrain

Division among the justices isn’t new to the court.

In 2011, the liberal Bradley accused then-Justice David Prosser of putting his hands on her neck. Five years later, a GOP-authored constitutional amendment changing the chief justice election process allowed the conservative court majority to oust Shirley Abrahamson from the position. In response, she filed a federal lawsuit, which she ultimately dropped.

A conservative majority of the court in 2012 moved public meetings about court business behind closed doors, an action the new liberal majority reversed last week.

Earlier this year, Hagedorn and Bradley, both conservatives, sparred in dueling statements after Hagedorn sided with liberals to deny the state Supreme Court’s acceptance of a case concerning student gender issues. Hagedorn, who has served as a swing vote at times, accused Bradley of “knives-out bluster” that doesn’t serve the law after she said colleagues who voted to deny the order should resign if they couldn’t work “in defense of people’s liberty.”

Many of the liberal justices’ changes were made to the court’s internal operating procedures, which were adopted in 1984 after reorganization efforts in which the court explored various procedures “that seemed to best serve the objectives of collegiality and efficiency,” according to the document.

The procedures are not rules and can be changed by a majority vote without notice and as circumstances require, according to the document.

Ryan Owens, a UW-Madison political science professor, said the liberal justices’ actions are harming the court’s reputation.

“Disregarding procedure, purging state employees without notice and making blatantly political decisions is an institution-destroying cocktail that, for the public, will taste like ipecac syrup — and have the same effect,” said Owens, who briefly ran for attorney general as a Republican.

“No doubt, these actions will cripple the court’s reputation,” he said. “At a time when people are worried about threats to democracy and attacks on our institutions, the public is likely to see these justices’ efforts as yet another such attack and a further race to the bottom in public discourse.”

Janine Geske, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, said the onus was on the chief justice to bring the court together.

“As a leader, when you’ve got this kind of thing going on, you need to get everybody to the table and talk about it,” Geske said. “Then they can disagree and issue orders and do whatever they do on a regular basis, but they need to be talking to each other and not to the media.”

Liberal actions

After Protasiewicz joined the court, the newfound liberal majority almost immediately voted to fire state court system director Randy Koschnick, formerly a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate.

In his place, the liberal bloc appointed, on an interim basis, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Audrey Skwierawski, who took a leave of absence from her job as judge.

Ziegler and GOP leaders have said appointing a judge as interim director was unconstitutional.

The Wisconsin Constitution provides that judges and justices cannot “hold any other office of public trust, except a judicial office,” during their elected term.

But the Constitution doesn’t define the terms “office of public trust” and “judicial office,” and there is no case law interpreting how those terms are used, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

On Aug. 4, the liberals held a meeting to overhaul court’s rules and internal operating procedures, actions that conservative justices said were illegitimate, partially because the meeting was held outside the court’s traditional business year from September to June and without the consent of all seven justices. Dallet said the chief justice was asked twice, once in May and again in June, to schedule a conference in August to discuss the proposed changes, but the request was declined.

The Constitution notes that any four justices constitute a quorum to conduct the court’s business.

But the conservative Bradley said that when she informed her fellow justices she would not be able to attend the Aug. 4 meeting, the new majority “abandoned another longstanding tradition of the court, which is to respect each other’s schedules and calendars.”

“Regardless, these justices do not seem interested in discussing their proposed new rules and procedures; their adoption was a foregone conclusion from their conception,” she added.

Among the changes, liberals voted to create a three-justice committee to take charge of administrative decisions, a task that was formerly Ziegler’s responsibility. The committee they authorized would include Ziegler and two justices chosen by the court’s liberal majority.

The Wisconsin Constitution states the court’s chief justice “shall be the administrative head of the judicial system and shall exercise this administrative authority pursuant to procedures adopted by the supreme court.”

The chief justice’s constitutional authority as the court’s judicial head is untested in court, according to the LRB.

LRB Director Rick Champagne said the state Supreme Court “can and has made changes to its internal operating procedures and to Supreme Court rules through a majority vote of the Court’s justices.”

“However, based on the information available, the specific procedures utilized by the new majority to act with respect to the proposed rule modifications appear to be a shift from the Court’s ordinary practices,” Champagne said.

New deadlines

In addition, the court’s liberal majority voted to impose deadlines for justices to weigh in on orders allowing lawsuits to be filed directly with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, rather than with a lower court.

The change could dramatically speed up rulings on lawsuits filed directly with the state Supreme Court, such as a lawsuit filed earlier this month by liberal groups seeking to redraw the state’s legislative maps before the 2024 election.

The court also is expected to have final say on other liberal-backed lawsuits, including a challenge to the state’s abortion ban and efforts to overturn the court’s 2022 decision banning the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

The provision to hold the court’s administrative meetings in public, which hasn’t been the practice in more than a decade, will allow the public to tune in as the justices discuss rule changes, such as when they should recuse themselves from cases or whether guns should be allowed in the courtroom.

The liberal justices also announced plans to launch a bipartisan task force to study the issue of recusal and present recommendations.

Ultimately, any legal challenges that allege state law or constitutional violations would have to be filed in state courts. Such a lawsuit could work its way up to the same Supreme Court majority that initially made the changes.

Ziegler said she’s opposed to any legal action on the matter.

“I remain an eternal optimist,” she added. “I hope that we will be able to work things out and get back to conducting the business of the court.”

Bradley offered a sterner tone.

“If the new majority continues to operate in this manner, I will continue to alert the public of the new majority’s misdeeds going forward,” she said.