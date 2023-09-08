Pay raises for Wisconsin state employees that were initially authorized in the budget Gov. Tony Evers signed in July are still awaiting legislative approval, meaning state workers haven’t received the 4% pay bump that was due to activate this summer.

The pay raises are currently awaiting action from a legislative employment relations committee, which received the proposed compensation plan from a state agency on July 31.

If the committee members approve the proposed plan — which they can also modify — state employees will receive 6% pay bumps over the next two years along with back pay reflecting what they would have been making under the increased wages going back until July 2, when the budget called for the pay raises to take effect.

“Like everyone in the state, UW and other state employees have been dealing with significant inflation in recent years,” leaders of the UW-Madison faculty group PROFS said in a letter to legislative leaders in July. “In order to help these loyal employees pay their bills and plan for their futures, they need to be given their pay raises as soon as possible.”

Some state employees, like public defenders and assistant district attorneys, have already seen pay raises enacted through the budget Evers signed. But pay raises for most state employees require action before and after the budget is enacted.

In late June, the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee approved 6% pay raises over the next two years for almost all state employees — 4% in the first year and 2% in the second. Evers signed the 2023-25 budget on July 5, setting aside $221 million for the raises.

On July 31, the Department of Administration sent the Joint Committee on Employment Relations a proposed pay plan to implement the raises.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau got the plan that day as well. The committee typically waits for the bureau to analyze a pay plan before adopting it, something that hasn’t happened yet. In the past, the fiscal bureau has taken around a month to finish its review.

It then typically takes a few weeks for the employment relations committee to approve it, after which the plan takes effect.

Asked whether the committee might alter the plan, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who co-chairs the budget committee and sits on the employment relations committee, said, “It’s likely we will try to make sure we implement the things that we did in the budget.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, who co-chairs the employment relations committee, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Outside of the 6% raises, the proposed pay plan would also provide Department of Corrections guards with a $33 hourly wage, up from the current $20.29. Guards would receive back pay for the difference in wages going back to July 2, minus $4 in extra hourly wages that guards used to receive as bonuses but are now permanent additions to their wages.