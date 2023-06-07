Unemployment benefits in Wisconsin would face restrictions under a handful of bills passed Wednesday by the GOP-controlled Legislature.
The bills largely mirror a package passed last session that was ultimately vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Republicans revived the bills earlier this year after voters in the April 4 election approved a nonbinding measure calling for people receiving taxpayer-funded benefits to work or seek work. Having already passed the Assembly, the bills now head to Evers.
CNN chairman and CEO, Chris Licht is leaving the network after a brief one-year tenure. CNN's Kate Boulduan announced the news on air after staffers were made aware during an editorial meeting.
Speaking with reporters before Wednesday's session, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said the package of bills are "dead on arrival" and are likely to be vetoed a second time by Evers.
Among the bills passed,
AB 147 would add new definitions for when an individual is fired for misconduct, which makes them ineligible for unemployment benefits. Under the bill, misconduct would also include situations that involve destruction of an employer's records, theft or unauthorized possession of property, a violation of the employer's absenteeism policy or a violation of the employer's social media policy. AB 149 would require the state Department of Workforce Development to consider reports of an individual declining a job offer or failing to attend a scheduled interview when determining a claimant's eligibility for benefits. AB 150 would require DWD to enforce federal drug testing requirements for individuals claiming unemployment benefits in certain occupations. An individual who fails a drug test would be ineligible for benefits "until certain requalification criteria are satisfied or unless he or she enrolls in a substance abuse treatment program and undergoes a job skills assessment, and a claimant who declines to submit to a test is simply ineligible for benefits until he or she requalifies," according to the bill. DWD would have to create rules identifying occupations for which drug testing is required. AB 152 would require unemployment claimants to provide proof of identity when filing an initial unemployment insurance claim. It would also require DWD to expand call center hours if the volume of calls received increases dramatically.
Republicans have touted the bills as a means to address longstanding workforce shortages in the state by getting more individuals currently on unemployment benefits back into the labor pool. Democratic lawmakers have called for increased spending on education, job training and affordable child care to help address the labor shortage.
