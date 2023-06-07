A recently implemented state policy requiring students to get the meningitis vaccine and medical providers to document a history of chickenpox in order for children to skip a vaccine against that disease has been blocked by the Republican-led Legislature Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Senate voted along party lines and Assembly approved on a voice vote Wednesday to send a pair of bills back to committee that block the state Department of Health Services rule, which has been supported by medical groups like the Wisconsin Academy of Family Physicians, the Wisconsin Medical Society and the Wisconsin Association of School Nurses.

By moving the bills back to committee, Republicans are able to temporarily block the rule without sending formal legislation to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would almost certainly veto it.

Under the policy, which was announced in February, the meningitis vaccine, which protects against meningococcal disease types A, C, W and Y, was required at seventh grade, with a booster dose required at 12th grade. The vaccine wasn’t required before.

Parents who want their children to avoid the chickenpox vaccine would have to provide documentation of prior chickenpox infection from a medical professional. Previously, parents could get exceptions by saying their children had chickenpox.

The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voted 6-4, along party lines, to suspend the rules, making the provisions unenforceable through April 2024, according to the office of committee co-chair Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater.

Wisconsin's most recent vaccination rates in child care centers and schools show a decline, as parents and providers put vaccinations on hold during the pandemic. That's the case in other states, too.

In the 2021-22 school year, 88.7% of students met the minimum immunization requirements, a 3.2% decrease from the previous year. Some 3.3% of students were behind schedule on their vaccinations, a 0.4% increase from the previous year. Data from this school year won't be available for a month or two, officials said.