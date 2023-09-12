Wisconsin's legislative and congressional maps would be drawn by nonpartisan mapmakers under a Republican proposal that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said could keep the redistricting process out of the courts.

The proposal to implement nonpartisan political boundaries by the 2024 election will receive a vote this week, Vos, R-Rochester, said.

The proposal comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court may accept two lawsuits alleging the current Republican-drawn boundaries are unconstitutional. Assembly Republicans have been threatening to impeach liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz for potentially sitting on those cases after calling the maps "rigged."

As he announced the proposal, Vos criticized the amount of outside money and lawsuits that have stemmed from Democrats' efforts to redraw the state's maps through the newly liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Vos said the Republican proposal, which would mirror Iowa's nonpartisan redistricting process, would offer a cheaper and less divisive alternative to the liberal redistricting lawsuits.

The Republican bill, which wasn't released yet, appears to reflect a past Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposal that would have put mapmaking in the hands of an independent commission.

A Marquette Law School Poll released in January 2022 found 72 percent of Wisconsin voters support nonpartisan redistricting.