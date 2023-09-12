Democratic Gov. Tony Evers swiftly rejected what he called a "bogus" Republican proposal to put nonpartisan mapmakers in charge of drawing Wisconsin's legislative and congressional boundaries — a measure that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said could keep the redistricting process out of the state's high court, which shifted to a liberal majority last month.

The Assembly plans to vote Thursday on a proposal to implement nonpartisan political boundaries by the 2024 election, Vos, R-Rochester, said. Republicans, who hold near unbreakable majorities in both chambers thanks to GOP-drawn legislative maps, have largely rejected previous attempts to move to a nonpartisan redistricting process in Wisconsin.

“A Legislature that has now repeatedly demonstrated they will not uphold basic tenets of our democracy — and will bully, threaten, or fire on a whim anyone who happens to disagree with them — cannot be trusted to appoint or oversee someone charged with drawing fair maps," Evers said in a statement. "And I'm not going to participate in enabling Republicans in the Legislature to keep trying to use and abuse their power to control the outcome of our elections."

In response, Vos said he would offer an amendment to address Evers' concerns as long as the governor would sign the proposal, but did not provide specifics.

The proposal comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court may accept two lawsuits alleging the current Republican-drawn boundaries are unconstitutional. Assembly Republicans have been threatening to impeach liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz for potentially sitting on those cases after calling the maps "rigged."

As he announced the proposal, Vos criticized the amount of outside money and lawsuits that have stemmed from the fight over redistricting in Wisconsin. The two lawsuits redistricting lawsuits were closely followed by Republican impeachment threats, which led to a $4 million Democratic campaign to oppose impeachment.

"I think it makes sense for us to save the money that the taxpayers would have to waste on lawsuits," Vos said.

Vos said the Republican proposal, which would be similar to Iowa's nonpartisan redistricting process, would offer a cheaper and less divisive alternative to the liberal redistricting lawsuits.

"Now, with the possibility that fair maps and nonpartisan redistricting may be coming to Wisconsin whether they like it or not, Republicans are making a last-ditch effort to retain legislative control by having someone Legislature-picked and Legislature-approved draw Wisconsin’s maps," Evers countered in a statement. "That is bogus."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Wisconsin's Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The mapmaking process can provide an advantage for the majority party based on how district lines are drawn.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the state's set of 10-year legislative and congressional maps early last year after Evers vetoed Republicans' preferred maps in 2021.

After calling for maps that made minimal changes to previous legislative district boundaries, the Wisconsin Supreme Court selected Evers' preferred legislative and congressional maps. But Republicans alleged the governor's legislative maps included a racial gerrymander and appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation's highest court then struck down Evers' legislative maps but accepted his preferred congressional maps. The Wisconsin Supreme Court then selected the GOP-drawn legislative maps.

Wisconsin’s legislative maps give Republicans a supermajority in the Senate and close to one in the Assembly. Experts consider the state’s legislative maps among the most gerrymandered in the nation, though many say the state’s political geography — with Democrats clustered in Wisconsin’s biggest cities and Republicans spread throughout the state — also contributes to Republicans’ big legislative majority.

While Iowa’s congressional and legislative boundaries are ultimately approved by the state Legislature and subject to the governor’s approval, the map drawing process includes substantial input from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, which is guided by a five-member bipartisan redistricting advisory commission.

The Wisconsin proposal, Assembly Bill 415, would require districts to be drawn along municipal ward lines, be compact and include contiguous territory, three principles typically present in nonpartisan mapmaking. Under the proposal, the maps couldn’t be drawn to favor a political party, current legislator or other group.

The bill would create a redistricting advisory commission including four appointees – one chosen by each Democratic and Republican legislative leader in the Assembly and Senate – and a fifth person that the appointees choose to chair the group. That group would be tasked with helping the Legislative Reference Bureau prepare a redistricting plan, releasing the proposed maps to the public and conducting public hearings on the redistricting bill.

A Marquette Law School Poll released in January 2022 found 72% of Wisconsin voters support nonpartisan redistricting.

Republicans said the proposal would be a less divisive and politicized alternative to settling the maps through state courts, a fight that could lead to lawmakers impeaching Protasiewicz.

Days after Protasiewicz became a justice, liberals filed two lawsuits directly with the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking new maps while alleging the current legislative boundaries violate the state Constitution.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court hasn't accepted either case yet, but legislative Republicans have said in court filings in those lawsuits and elsewhere that Protasiewicz must recuse herself from the cases because she has all but pledged to rule in liberals' favor.

Republican legislators have threatened to impeach Protasiewicz if she doesn’t recuse herself from the cases.

The potential Republican case against Protasiewicz, whose term began in August, would largely rely on rhetoric she used on the campaign trail, where she repeatedly called the current legislative maps "rigged" and expressed her wish to revisit them in the courts.

