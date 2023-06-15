Schools not required to hold back students who fail reading test in latest version of bill

A measure that would have required schools to hold back students who score poorly on their third grade reading assessment has been removed from a GOP-authored proposal meant to address lagging reading proficiency scores among Wisconsin students.

Speaking before the Senate education committee Thursday, bill co-author Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, said the third-grade retention component — which would have required schools to hold back students who score in the lowest proficiency category on their third grade reading assessment — was removed from the bill in an effort to avoid a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who rejected a similar measure last legislative session.

The updated bill would require third grade students who score poorly on their third grade reading assessment to take part in summer instruction or repeat third grade reading courses while in fourth grade, rather than being held back in third grade entirely.

"Retention is a buzzword that scares a lot of educators, but when you look at what this really means, it’s not that big of a deal," Kitchens said.

"Third grade reading retention is not grade retention," Kitchens added.

The amendment was made after state Superintendent Jill Underly said she opposed the original bill, due in part to the retention item, which she called "a non-starter for us because, as drafted, it is harmful to our learners, families, and communities."

Despite the changes, Laura Adams, senior policy advisor for the state Department of Public Instruction, said Thursday the agency still opposes the amended bill.

"We can only interpret that as a modified retention policy," Adams said. "Simply retaining a student in third grade reading is a retention policy and that is not something DPI can support."

Senate Bill 329, introduced earlier this week, would spend $50 million to create a new literacy office, hire reading coaches and help cover the cost of new phonics-based reading curricula in Wisconsin schools. Lawmakers approved setting aside the $50 million as part of a sweeping education funding bill that passed both chambers Wednesday.

Lawmakers said $10 million would be spent to hire 64 full-time equivalent literacy coaches who have expertise "in science-based early literacy instruction and instructional practices and have instructional experience in grades kindergarten to 12," according to an analysis of the bill by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

The coaches would be assigned to school districts based on pupil scores and those that request early literacy support.

The remaining $40 million would go to school districts in the form of grants to cover teacher training expenses and half the cost of new curriculum.

The bill would create a Council on Early Literacy Curricula within DPI that would be charged with recommending early literacy curricula and instructional materials to be used in schools. The council would consist of nine members, with three selected by the state superintendent of public instruction and three chosen by each of the leaders of the GOP-controlled Assembly and Senate.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said the council also should include input from the Legislature's minority leaders in the Legislature.

"There's no balance there if you're giving one party priority over the other," Johnson said.

That curricula would focus on the "science of reading," a method for teaching children to read that is more focused on phonics, which is based on the relationships of sounds and words. Many Wisconsin schools teach reading through a "balanced literacy" method, which can include more focus on whole language and reading.