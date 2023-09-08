Department of Corrections prisoners approaching their release date could work in the community at market wages under a draft Republican bill that its proponents say could reduce recidivism and address labor shortages in Wisconsin.

The proposed program would allow prisoners to work in the community and wear normal clothing at their jobs as long as they are assessed as low or moderate risk and are within six months of their release date. Candidates for the program would have to have a high school or high school equivalency diploma and be serving a prison sentence followed by extended supervision.

"Creating better work opportunities for the incarcerated plays a role in reducing the recidivism rate, meaning fewer cases to file in district attorney and public defender offices," Reps. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, and Paul Tittl, R-Manitowoc, and Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said in a memo to legislators. "It will further expand the pool of workers for businesses facing current workforce shortages."

The draft bill would create a program similar to one that used to exist in Colorado, Sortwell spokesperson Zach Pfaffenbach said. That program was suspended in 2022 after a prisoner escaped while on his job site, according to The Colorado Sun.

The proposed program would also be similar to one Congress created in 1979 that encourages state and local governments to find private-sector work opportunities for prisoners. In 2012 Congress expanded that program, Prison Industry Enhancement Certification Program, to cover federal agencies as well.

Prisoners working for private companies while incarcerated find employment faster, keep their jobs longer and have lower recidivism rates than prisoners who aren't in any prison program, work in the prison itself or are obtaining a GED, a 2007 National Institute of Justice study found.

The bill authors worked on the proposal with the State Public Defender’s Office and the Wisconsin District Attorney Association, Pfaffenbach said.

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, is still reviewing the proposal, spokesperson Sidney Litke said.