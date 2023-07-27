Wisconsin Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul this week joined a bipartisan coalition of more than 20 attorneys general in opposing a proposed class action settlement with 3M, stating that the settlement "fails to adequately hold accountable" the chemical manufacturer "for contaminating Americans’ drinking water supply."

Minnesota-based 3M earlier this year agreed to pay $10.3 billion to water providers to settle a lawsuit over contamination from PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. PFAS have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer and liver disease, and have been shown to make vaccines less effective. They're called "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in the environment and can accumulate in animal tissues and the human body.

“Communities across our state are dealing with the effects of PFAS contamination, and we know folks and families are already facing enormous costs to get these harmful pollutants out of our water supplies," Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. "I promised the people of Wisconsin we would work to ensure those responsible are held accountable and would fight to make sure taxpayers don’t have to foot the bill to clean up the messes that others made — this settlement falls short of that commitment.”

Attorneys general in 19 states, including Wisconsin, as well as two territories and Washington, D.C., on Wednesday filed a motion opposing the settlement. Several states, airports and firefighter training facilities and private well owners also have pending cases related to PFAS — which have been consolidated in U.S. District Court in Charleston, South Carolina, where the proposed settlement was filed last month.

Several Wisconsin communities, including Dane County, La Crosse and Wausau have filed lawsuits against PFAS manufacturers.

3M spokesperson Sean Lynch told The Associated Press the agreement “will benefit U.S.-based public water systems nationwide that provide drinking water to a vast majority of Americans” without further litigation.

He added it's not unusual for there to be objections to settlement agreements and the company continues to work to address the matter. 3M has said it plans to stop making PFAS-containing materials by the end of 2025.

The proposed settlement would require 3M to pay public water providers. In exchange, providers would waive their claims in the case. State officials said the estimated cost for PFAS remediation would almost certainly exceed the amount proposed in the settlement.

“We must ensure that our drinking water is safe from toxic forever chemicals and that taxpayers aren’t left to foot the bill for remediating PFAS contamination,” Kaul said.

Attorneys general in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico have joined in opposing the settlement.

Wisconsin's two-year spending plan includes $125 million to combat PFAS contamination, though lawmakers are still drafting legislation to formally spend those funds. A finalized bill could come before the Legislature as soon as September.

PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ about to get their first US limits