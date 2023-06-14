After months of discussion, culminating in last week's bipartisan agreement between the state's Democratic governor and GOP legislative leaders, the state Legislature plans to vote Wednesday on a bill to increase state aid to local communities across Wisconsin.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee on Tuesday approved the bill, which would boost state funding using a portion of the state's 5% sales tax, effectively tying future local revenue to the tax.

The local aid measure approved by the budget committee didn't include the changes Evers and legislative leaders agreed upon last week. However. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Republicans are expected to introduce and vote Wednesday on the amended bill based on the agreement lawmakers announced last week.

The Joint Finance Committee on Tuesday also approved a separate bill increasing education funding, a measure that was forged as part of the deal last week between the Legislature's GOP leaders and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to increase local aid, also known as shared revenue.

The education bill proposes several spending boosts, including per-pupil aid increases for school choice and independent charter schools and increases to the minimum per-pupil revenue limit for school districts, from $10,000 to $11,000.

Vos said he couldn’t speak for the Senate but said Assembly Republicans “are pretty much ready to vote” on the updated local aid bill.

If passed by both chambers, the local aid bill will head to Evers.

The agreement last week on the two proposals was announced one day after the Legislature's top Republicans said they would remove provisions allowing Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to increase their sales taxes to fund pension debt from the local funding measure unless they reached a deal on it with Evers.

The question over whether Milwaukee and Milwaukee County voters or elected officials should have final say on local sales tax increases to address mounting pension obligations became a sticking point between Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg

The original proposal required city and county voters to approve the tax increases, something that Vos supported but Evers and LeMahieu were against, preferring to have local officials vote on any increases.

Ultimately, both GOP leaders and the governor agreed to allow the city and county officials to raise local sales taxes if they approve the measures with a two-thirds majority.

The revised proposal also allows Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.4 percentage points, while Milwaukee could impose a 2% sales tax.

Vos said the deal to increase per-pupil private voucher funding — giving K-8 students an $1,101 increase and giving high school students nearly a $3,000 increase — helped persuade him to remove the public referendum requirement in Milwaukee.

To help support local governments, the state would divert 20% of the state's 5% sales tax to all local communities. Republicans have been adamant those funds must be directed to local services like police, fire and emergency services.

Wisconsin's shared revenue program was created in 1911 and initially provided local municipalities 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively.