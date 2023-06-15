On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, Emilee and JR discuss the ending of the standoff between top Republicans and Gov. Tony Evers over a bill to overhaul funding to local governments and save Milwaukee from a looming fiscal crisis. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leade…
After months of discussion, culminating in last week’s bipartisan agreement between the state’s Democratic governor and GOP legislative leaders, the Legislature on Wednesday approved an extensive bill to increase state aid to local communities across Wisconsin.
The measure, which would boost state funding using a portion of the state’s 5% sales tax, passed the Senate on a 21-12 bipartisan vote, with five Democrats and seven Republicans opposed. The Assembly approved the bill with five Republicans and 21 Democrats voting against it. The proposal now heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who will almost certainly sign it into law.
The local aid bill, as well as a separate bill increasing education funding, were forged as part of the deal last week between the Legislature’s GOP leaders and Evers to increase local aid, also known as shared revenue.
Speaking with WTMJ-AM Wednesday morning, Evers said the final agreement is “really, really important” for Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.
“It’s a win for Wisconsin and it’s the right thing to do,” Evers added. “Everybody gave some and that’s the way it’s supposed to work in a divided government.”
The local aid bill would boost funding to cities and counties using a portion of the state’s 5% sales tax, effectively tying future local revenue to the tax, but also comes with several policy items that Democratic lawmakers have largely opposed.
“This Frankenstein’s monster of a bill should be slaughtered today,” Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said.
Democrats pushed back against measures to bar local governments from putting advisory referendums before voters and another barring local health officials from closing a business for more than 30 days to help control an outbreak or epidemic.
Several Republicans also opposed the bill, largely because of provisions allowing Milwaukee and Milwaukee County officials to increase sales taxes.
“It is extremely disappointing that needed reforms to the state shared revenue formula have been held hostage to backroom deals that ostensibly bail out Milwaukee after decades of fiscal mismanagement — while at the same time allowing for continued wasteful spending and social engineering,” said Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, who voted against the measure.
Separately, the Senate and Assembly passed an education bill proposing several spending boosts, including per-pupil aid increases for school choice and independent charter schools and increases to the minimum per-pupil revenue limit for school districts, from $10,000 to $11,000.
The question of whether Milwaukee and Milwaukee County voters or elected officials should have final say on local sales tax increases to address mounting pension obligations became a sticking point between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.
The original proposal required city and county voters to approve the tax increases, something that Vos supported but Evers and LeMahieu were against, preferring to have local officials vote on any increases. Ultimately, both GOP leaders and the governor agreed to allow the city and county officials to raise local sales taxes if they approve the measures with a two-thirds majority.
The updated bill also allows Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.4 percentage points, while Milwaukee could impose a 2% sales tax.
Vos said the deal to increase per-pupil private voucher funding — giving K-8 students an $1,101 increase and giving high school students a nearly $3,000 increase — helped persuade him to remove the public referendum requirement in Milwaukee.
Funding for communities
To help support local governments, the state would divert 20% of the state’s 5% sales tax to all local communities. Republicans have been adamant those funds must be directed to local services such as police, fire and emergency services.
Despite the increased funding for Wisconsin communities, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement the bill is “neither fair nor equitable for Madison,” citing the economic output of the state’s second-largest city.
“This legislation delivers less than $10 for every resident in Madison,” Rhodes-Conway added. “Meeting our citywide priorities — public safety, affordable housing, sustainability, accessible transportation options, equity — as we continue to add population at the fastest pace in the state, will now be much more difficult.”
The measure would also repeal Wisconsin’s personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have tried in recent years to eliminate the tax, but had failed to reach a consensus.
Wisconsin’s shared revenue program was created in 1911 and initially provided local municipalities 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively.
Shared revenue remains among the state’s biggest programs. But it has dropped from 12.5% of the general fund budget in 1994-95 to less than 5% now, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Housing bills approved
The Legislature on Wednesday also approved a bipartisan package intended to increase lower-cost housing for Wisconsinites, including through the creation of loan programs to build infrastructure, convert vacant commercial buildings into homes and rehabilitate housing above commercial businesses.
Another measure would expand an existing home-rehabilitation program, and another — the only one without Democratic sponsors — would seek to limit the ways local governments can step in to stop new housing developments.
The bills, which passed both chambers on voice votes, will now head to Evers, who will likely sign most if not all of the proposals into law.
The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented hardship for large segments of the U.S. economy. However, one unexpected bright spot was the expansion of state stabilization funds—also known as rainy day funds—driven largely by increases in tax revenue.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the economy halted, and a short-lived but steep recession ensued. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing changed the way Americans lived, and as a result, their spending habits dramatically shifted. These changes caused many small businesses to be temporarily or permanently closed, and state balance sheets declined.
But this pandemic-induced recession was fleeting. The economic downturn quickly reversed in large part due to bipartisan legislation that swiftly provided fiscal support directly to individual taxpayers, businesses, and state governments. The combination of broad fiscal stimulus and higher-than-expected tax revenue pushed state rainy day funds to a record high. During 2021, states grew their budget surpluses by more than 60%.
While states received direct financial support from the federal government, tax revenue was the primary contributor to state budget surpluses. State and local governments rely heavily on taxes to finance their operations. According to the Census Bureau, in 2020, total state and local government tax revenue amounted to nearly $1.9 billion—twice as much as intergovernmental revenue, which is the next largest revenue source. State and local taxes comprise several different types of taxes, but the largest sources come from sales and gross receipts, property, and individual income.
All but seven states tax some form of individual income, and all but nine states tax wage income. In total, individual income tax accounted for 9.9% of total state and local revenue and 22.8% of total state and local tax revenue in 2020, the most recent full year available. Today, individual income tax makes up a much larger proportion of total tax revenue than it did several decades ago in 1977, when it accounted for less than 17% of total tax revenue. While both individual income tax as a share of total revenue and as a share of total tax revenue dipped from 2019 to 2020, individual income taxes continue to be a significant revenue source for most states.
Looking ahead, many of the temporary factors that helped push state rainy day funds to record highs are projected to subside. Another issue for certain locations is that increases in remote work opportunities have encouraged residents to leave high-tax states, especially those states with high income taxes. According to the Tax Foundation, states with double-digit income taxes (such as California, New Jersey, and New York) were among the states that lost the most residents in 2021. Meanwhile, states that forgo individual income taxes altogether (such as Florida, Texas, and Nevada) reported some of the largest population increases.
To find the states that collect the most individual income tax, researchers at HowtoHome.com analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked states according to each state’s individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue. Researchers also calculated individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue, total individual income tax revenue, total tax revenue, and total revenue.
Here are the states that collect the most individual income tax.
States That Collect the Most Individual Income Tax
The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented hardship for large segments of the U.S. economy. However, one unexpected bright spot was the expansion of state stabilization funds—also known as rainy day funds—driven largely by increases in tax revenue.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the economy halted, and a short-lived but steep recession ensued. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing changed the way Americans lived, and as a result, their spending habits dramatically shifted. These changes caused many small businesses to be temporarily or permanently closed, and state balance sheets declined.
But this pandemic-induced recession was fleeting. The economic downturn quickly reversed in large part due to bipartisan legislation that swiftly provided fiscal support directly to individual taxpayers, businesses, and state governments. The combination of broad fiscal stimulus and higher-than-expected tax revenue pushed state rainy day funds to a record high. During 2021, states grew their budget surpluses by more than 60%.
While states received direct financial support from the federal government, tax revenue was the primary contributor to state budget surpluses. State and local governments rely heavily on taxes to finance their operations. According to the Census Bureau, in 2020, total state and local government tax revenue amounted to nearly $1.9 billion—twice as much as intergovernmental revenue, which is the next largest revenue source. State and local taxes comprise several different types of taxes, but the largest sources come from sales and gross receipts, property, and individual income.
All but seven states tax some form of individual income, and all but nine states tax wage income. In total, individual income tax accounted for 9.9% of total state and local revenue and 22.8% of total state and local tax revenue in 2020, the most recent full year available. Today, individual income tax makes up a much larger proportion of total tax revenue than it did several decades ago in 1977, when it accounted for less than 17% of total tax revenue. While both individual income tax as a share of total revenue and as a share of total tax revenue dipped from 2019 to 2020, individual income taxes continue to be a significant revenue source for most states.
Looking ahead, many of the temporary factors that helped push state rainy day funds to record highs are projected to subside. Another issue for certain locations is that increases in remote work opportunities have encouraged residents to leave high-tax states, especially those states with high income taxes. According to the Tax Foundation, states with double-digit income taxes (such as California, New Jersey, and New York) were among the states that lost the most residents in 2021. Meanwhile, states that forgo individual income taxes altogether (such as Florida, Texas, and Nevada) reported some of the largest population increases.
To find the states that collect the most individual income tax, researchers at HowtoHome.com analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked states according to each state’s individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue. Researchers also calculated individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue, total individual income tax revenue, total tax revenue, and total revenue.
Here are the states that collect the most individual income tax.
