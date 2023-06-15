After months of discussion, culminating in last week’s bipartisan agreement between the state’s Democratic governor and GOP legislative leaders, the Legislature on Wednesday approved an extensive bill to increase state aid to local communities across Wisconsin.

The measure, which would boost state funding using a portion of the state’s 5% sales tax, passed the Senate on a 21-12 bipartisan vote, with five Democrats and seven Republicans opposed. The Assembly approved the bill with five Republicans and 21 Democrats voting against it. The proposal now heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who will almost certainly sign it into law.

The local aid bill, as well as a separate bill increasing education funding, were forged as part of the deal last week between the Legislature’s GOP leaders and Evers to increase local aid, also known as shared revenue.

Speaking with WTMJ-AM Wednesday morning, Evers said the final agreement is “really, really important” for Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.

“It’s a win for Wisconsin and it’s the right thing to do,” Evers added. “Everybody gave some and that’s the way it’s supposed to work in a divided government.”

The local aid bill would boost funding to cities and counties using a portion of the state’s 5% sales tax, effectively tying future local revenue to the tax, but also comes with several policy items that Democratic lawmakers have largely opposed.

“This Frankenstein’s monster of a bill should be slaughtered today,” Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said.

Democrats pushed back against measures to bar local governments from putting advisory referendums before voters and another barring local health officials from closing a business for more than 30 days to help control an outbreak or epidemic.

Several Republicans also opposed the bill, largely because of provisions allowing Milwaukee and Milwaukee County officials to increase sales taxes.

“It is extremely disappointing that needed reforms to the state shared revenue formula have been held hostage to backroom deals that ostensibly bail out Milwaukee after decades of fiscal mismanagement — while at the same time allowing for continued wasteful spending and social engineering,” said Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, who voted against the measure.

Separately, the Senate and Assembly passed an education bill proposing several spending boosts, including per-pupil aid increases for school choice and independent charter schools and increases to the minimum per-pupil revenue limit for school districts, from $10,000 to $11,000.

Bipartisan effort

GOP leaders and Evers announced last week they had reached bipartisan agreement on the local aid bill, one day after the Legislature’s top Republicans said they would axe provisions of the measure allowing Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to increase their sales taxes to fund pension debt unless they reached a deal on it with Evers.

The question of whether Milwaukee and Milwaukee County voters or elected officials should have final say on local sales tax increases to address mounting pension obligations became a sticking point between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

The original proposal required city and county voters to approve the tax increases, something that Vos supported but Evers and LeMahieu were against, preferring to have local officials vote on any increases. Ultimately, both GOP leaders and the governor agreed to allow the city and county officials to raise local sales taxes if they approve the measures with a two-thirds majority.

The updated bill also allows Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.4 percentage points, while Milwaukee could impose a 2% sales tax.

Vos said the deal to increase per-pupil private voucher funding — giving K-8 students an $1,101 increase and giving high school students a nearly $3,000 increase — helped persuade him to remove the public referendum requirement in Milwaukee.

Funding for communities

To help support local governments, the state would divert 20% of the state’s 5% sales tax to all local communities. Republicans have been adamant those funds must be directed to local services such as police, fire and emergency services.

Despite the increased funding for Wisconsin communities, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement the bill is “neither fair nor equitable for Madison,” citing the economic output of the state’s second-largest city.

“This legislation delivers less than $10 for every resident in Madison,” Rhodes-Conway added. “Meeting our citywide priorities — public safety, affordable housing, sustainability, accessible transportation options, equity — as we continue to add population at the fastest pace in the state, will now be much more difficult.”

The measure would also repeal Wisconsin’s personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have tried in recent years to eliminate the tax, but had failed to reach a consensus.

Wisconsin’s shared revenue program was created in 1911 and initially provided local municipalities 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively.

Shared revenue remains among the state’s biggest programs. But it has dropped from 12.5% of the general fund budget in 1994-95 to less than 5% now, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Housing bills approved

The Legislature on Wednesday also approved a bipartisan package intended to increase lower-cost housing for Wisconsinites, including through the creation of loan programs to build infrastructure, convert vacant commercial buildings into homes and rehabilitate housing above commercial businesses.

Another measure would expand an existing home-rehabilitation program, and another — the only one without Democratic sponsors — would seek to limit the ways local governments can step in to stop new housing developments.

The bills, which passed both chambers on voice votes, will now head to Evers, who will likely sign most if not all of the proposals into law.