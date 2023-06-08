Students would no longer be required to get the meningitis vaccine, and workers who lose their jobs would face more limits on unemployment benefits under measures the Republican-controlled Legislature adopted Thursday.
The unemployment bills, which Republicans say are aimed at fixing the state’s long-standing workforce shortage, largely mirror legislation passed by Republicans but vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last session.
The Assembly also approved a package of bills aimed at expediting processing times to get a license through the Department of Safety and Professional Services, which has come under fire for taking several months or longer to issue occupational licenses.
Additionally, the Assembly approved legislation increasing penalties for providing or selling drugs that cause someone’s death. That bill, SB 101, comes after the state Department of Health Services last year reported a record 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, 16.3% more than the previous record in 2020 and more than twice the toll from six and seven years earlier. Health officials blame fentanyl for much of the increase.
The Senate already approved the legislation, 28-3. The Assembly approved it on a voice vote Wednesday. It’s now headed to Evers, who’s likely to sign the bill into law.
Under the proposal, the maximum penalty for causing another person’s death by manufacturing, distributing or delivering many controlled substances, analogs of those substances, ketamine or flunitrazepam would increase from a 25-year prison sentence to a 40-year sentence. The maximum extended supervision period would also shift from 15 to 20 years under the new bill.
Vaccinations
Both chambers struck a recently implemented state policy requiring students to get the meningitis vaccine and medical providers to document a history of chickenpox in order for children to skip a vaccine against that disease. The measures, SB 228 and AB 229, have been opposed by several medical groups.
The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voted along party lines to suspend the state Department of Health Services rules, which were announced in early February. The suspension makes the provisions unenforceable through April 2024, according to the office of committee co-chair Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater.
By moving the bills back to committee, Republicans are able to temporarily block the rule without sending formal legislation to Evers, who would almost certainly veto it.
Wisconsin’s most recent vaccination rates in child care centers and schools show a decline, as parents and providers put vaccinations on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the case in other states, too.
Unemployment
The Senate voted along party lines to send to Evers a package of bills that would restrict unemployment benefits in the state. The bills, which passed the Assembly earlier this year, echo a package passed last session that was ultimately vetoed by Evers.
Speaking with reporters before Wednesday’s session, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said the package of bills are “dead on arrival” and are likely to be vetoed a second time by Evers.
Republicans revived the bills earlier this year after voters in the April 4 election approved a nonbinding measure calling for people receiving taxpayer-funded benefits to work or seek work.
The bills would: expand definitions for when an individual is fired for misconduct, making them ineligible for unemployment benefits; require the state Department of Workforce Development to consider reports of an individual declining a job offer or failing to attend a scheduled interview when determining a claimant’s eligibility for benefits; and require DWD to enforce federal drug testing requirements for individuals claiming unemployment benefits in certain occupations.
Republicans have touted the bills as a means to address long-standing workforce shortages in the state by getting more individuals currently on unemployment benefits back into the labor pool. Democratic lawmakers have called for increased spending on education, job training and affordable child care to help address the labor shortage.
Power source
The Senate also voted along party lines to bar state agencies and local governments from prohibiting the sale or use of vehicles or equipment based on their power source.
AB 141 and 142, both of which passed the Assembly in April, now head to Evers, who said earlier this year such a ban seemed unnecessary in Wisconsin.
Proponents of the proposals say they prevent state and local officials from pursuing efforts to mandate the phasing out of gas-powered vehicles, lawnmowers, snow blowers and the like. In Minnesota, Democratic lawmakers earlier this year introduced a bill to ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn mowers and other garden equipment by 2025.
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.