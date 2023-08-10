A civil lawsuit against the 10 Republicans who signed paperwork purporting that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election is heading to trial next year after a Dane County judge largely rejected the Republicans' request to toss the case.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington on Thursday denied the defendants' motion to dismiss claims alleging that the 10 Wisconsin Republicans and two attorneys who advised them broke multiple laws, including impersonating a public official, public nuisance and engaging in conspiracy.

"Wisconsin voters have been waiting for nearly three years to hold the fraudulent electors accountable for their misconduct," Scott Thompson, an attorney with the firm Law Forward, which filed the case early last year, said in a statement. "Their coordinated and deliberate effort to subvert our democracy must not happen again. Today’s ruling is the next step in that process."

With Remington's order, the case will move forward to a September 2024 trial.

Remington's order comes about a week after the U.S. Department of Justice filed federal charges against Trump as part of a probe into the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that relied heavily on the actions taken by Republican electors in a handful of states, including Wisconsin.

Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said in a statement that he's confident attempts to penalize people who were "tricked" will fall short.

"All action taken to produce an alternate slate was only done to preserve an ongoing legal strategy and only to be used in the event a court of law gave the alternate slate meaning," he said. "We were not informed of any use of the alternate electors contrary to preserving the legal strategy and would not have approved any other use.”

In the indictment against Trump, federal prosecutors heavily cite the actions of the slate of 10 Republican electors who gathered at the state Capitol in December 2020 to sign documents declaring Trump the winner on the same day Democratic electors cast the state's Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

State Republicans have said the meeting took place on the advice of attorneys.

The indictment states that some fraudulent electors, including those in Wisconsin, "were tricked into participating" based on the understanding that their votes would only be used if Trump succeeded in lawsuits challenging the election outcome.

Later in the document, prosecutors state that Trump and his co-conspirators “ultimately used the certificates of these fraudulent electors to deceitfully target the government function, and did so contrary to how fraudulent electors were told they would be used.”

According to the indictment, the shift took place after a Nov. 18 memo from Trump campaign adviser Kenneth Chesebro, which detailed the plan to Wisconsin attorney Jim Troupis, who represented Trump in a failed effort to overturn the state's 2020 election results. The memo urged electors to convene on Dec. 14 to "preserve the alternative of (Trump’s) Wisconsin elector slate in the event (Trump) ultimately prevailed in the state.”

However, a separate memo on Dec. 6 “marked a sharp departure” from the Nov. 18 document and advocated "that the alternate electors originally conceived of to preserve rights in Wisconsin instead be used in a number of states as fraudulent electors to prevent Biden from receiving the 270 electoral votes necessary to secure the presidency on January 6.”

The December memo suggested Trump electors in “purportedly ‘contested’” states like Wisconsin “should meet and mimic as best as possible the actions of the legitimate Biden electors.” On Jan. 6, Pence “should open and count the fraudulent votes, setting up a fake controversy that would derail the proper certification of Biden as president-elect,” according to the indictment.

"I emphasize that what other jurisdictions do, or do not do, has no bearing on the present application of Wisconsin’s rules of civil procedure to Penebaker’s complaint," Remington wrote in the order. "All that matters, for now, is whether the complaint alleges violations of Wisconsin law that have injured Wisconsin citizens."

Remington in May scheduled the trial to begin on Sept. 3, 2024. He estimated the trial could take as long as four weeks and conclude before Republican and Democratic electors are selected in October for the next presidential election. Attorneys for the plaintiffs, who have sought to bar the 10 Republicans from being presidential electors in the future, have asked to have the case concluded before the next slate of electors is chosen.

The lawsuit was filed in May 2022 on behalf of a handful of Democrats, including two official presidential electors, against the 10 Republicans, as well as Chesebro and Troupis. Plaintiffs in the case include lawfully elected Wisconsin electors Khary Penebaker and Mary Arnold.

Plaintiffs seek more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff.

The lawsuit was filed months after the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously denied a complaint that sought sanctions against the 10 Republicans, including Spindell, who signed the official-looking documents. Other complaints have failed to gain much traction, including those filed with the district attorney's offices in Milwaukee and Dane counties, as well as the Office of Lawyer Regulation, the agency that handles complaints against lawyers in Wisconsin.

If the lawsuit reaches the state's highest court, it will be taken up by a Wisconsin Supreme Court with a new 4-3 liberal majority. Liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who defeated conservative Dan Kelly in April, joined the court last week.

Last month, Michigan became the first state to criminally charge fake electors. In Wisconsin, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has remained tight-lipped on whether charges are forthcoming or whether an investigation exists at all.

Elections 101: Video series explains how elections are carried out in Wisconsin The Wisconsin Elections Commission put together the following series of instructional videos and accompanying lesson plans for use in high school civics classes and the general public. Elections overview An overview of elections administration in Wisconsin. Voting Security Let's take a look at how we maintain security and integrity with all of our elections. Nuts and bolts The ins-and-outs of voter processes like registering to vote and requesting a ballot to vote absentee. A Day at the Polls See what it is like to go to the polls and vote.