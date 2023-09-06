The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission never properly authorized the use of a federal voter registration form, a Waukesha County judge ruled Tuesday.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Maxwell ruled the form, called the National Voter Mail Registration Form and made available by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, a federal agency, is unlawful because it was never properly approved by the state elections commission. Many states are required to use the application, but Wisconsin is exempt from that requirement because it has same-day voter registration.

"WEC was empowered by the State Legislature to administer Wisconsin’s election laws and then directed WEC to exercise that power by prescribing the voter registration forms which are accepted for use in this State," Maxwell wrote. "WEC has failed in this most basic duty by allowing the National Form to be used in Wisconsin where WEC has never actually proscribed its use."

Maxwell ordered the commission to withdraw any guidance allowing for the use of the federal form within two weeks and notify local election clerks that it can no longer be used.

The lawsuit was filed almost a year ago by a voter represented by the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. The lawsuit alleged the National Voter Mail Registration Form breaks state law by not asking applicants whether they have felony convictions and doesn't state that falsifying information on it is a felony.

"Having determined that the National Form was never lawfully prescribed by WEC, the Court need not determine whether the National Form complies with (state statute)," Maxwell added.

WILL Deputy Counsel Lucas Vebber in a statement said the ruling is "a tremendous victory for Wisconsinites, and sends yet another strong message to bureaucrats who disregard the rule of law.”

According to court documents, the elections commission failed to provide any records demonstrating when the agency approved the use of the form. Attorneys for the agency had argued use of the form was approved by one of the two agencies that preceded the commission.

What's more, Maxwell wrote that Kevin Kennedy, who was Wisconsin's top elections official for more than 30 years before retiring in 2016 from the board that preceded the elections commission, "can not provide any credible evidence as to where, when, or how the National Form was approved."

The lawsuit didn't request any action against people who already registered with the form. WEC officials have not said how many people actually used the form to register to vote in Wisconsin.

Elections commission spokesman Riley Vetterkind said the commission is expected to discuss the ruling and any potential action at the agency's Thursday meeting.

