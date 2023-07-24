Wisconsin Republicans, aided by the Republican National Committee, on Monday launched a statewide push to encourage early voting in next year's presidential race.

Wisconsin's "Bank Your Vote" initiative, which mirrors a similar effort launched by the RNC nationwide in early June, comes after years of GOP-fueled distrust in the state's electoral process — primarily in absentee voting — driven largely by former President Donald Trump, who continues to make baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told reporters Monday the initiative aims to build Republicans' confidence in early voting and drive up absentee votes in an effort to counter strong Democratic turnout, primarily in early voting, in recent statewide races.

“When you have a football game, you don’t wait for the fourth quarter to start scoring," McDaniel said. "We can’t do that. We have to make sure that we’re not allowing Democrats to get such a huge start during these early-voting periods that we have to make it all up on Election Day.”

McDaniel said she has spoken with Trump about the initiative. The former president has largely criticized early voting, alleging in a town hall event hosted by CNN in May that "so many illegal votes" were cast in Wisconsin's 2020 election.

“He has indicated to me that he is supportive of this and he understands the importance of this," McDaniel said of the Bank Your Vote initiative.

Despite his frequent past criticisms of absentee voting, Trump told Sean Hannity earlier this month he encourages Republicans to take advantage of early voting and voting by mail.

Early voting in Wisconsin saw a substantial increase due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last November, more than 740,000 votes were cast via mail-in or in-person early voting, compared with more than 560,000 absentee votes cast in the 2018 midterms.

A September 2022 Marquette Law School Poll found that, among likely voters, 86% of Democrats and 12% of Republicans were “very confident” the votes in Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election were accurately cast and counted. Those numbers include independents who lean Democratic or Republican. Sixty-two percent of Republicans were not too confident or not at all confident in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin, compared with 6% of Democrats, according to the poll.

Brian Schimming, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said boosting confidence in Wisconsin elections is necessary to counter strong Democratic turnout in recent election cycles.

"You can’t go into Election Day 100,000 votes down and expect to make it up in 13 hours. It just doesn’t work," Schimming said. "What we need to do on our end is to push center-right voters to pledge to bank their vote early to ensure that we’re able to turn out as many conservative voters as we can.”

Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Joe Oslund described the initiative as a "hypocritical and deeply cynical ploy that is doomed to fail thanks to the years Republican politicians like Donald Trump, Robin Vos, and Brian Schimming have spent lying to their own voters about the 2020 election.”

Oslund pointed to GOP-backed lawsuits in recent years that have limited early voting in Wisconsin, including the Wisconsin Supreme Court's June 2022 ruling to largely prohibit the use of unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes.

"The GOP eagerly backed litigation that made it nearly impossible for disabled Wisconsinites to cast ballots, waged war on secure ballot drop boxes that benefitted voters in communities across the state, and stymied safe early voting efforts in the face of a global pandemic," Oslund said.

Last week, Elias Law Group filed a lawsuit on behalf of Democratic organization Priorities USA challenging the state's ban on absentee drop boxes, as well as other absentee ballot rules, including witness signature requirements.

If the lawsuit reaches the state’s highest court, it would be taken up by a Wisconsin Supreme Court with a new 4-3 liberal majority. Liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who defeated conservative Dan Kelly in the April election, joins the court Aug. 1.

"I think it would be breathtaking for the court to go in and reverse some of those, but we are going to be ready no matter what," Schimming said. "Regardless of what the set of rules are next year, we have to operate within them.”

