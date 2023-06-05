Wisconsinites will notice a few subtle, yet significant, changes the next time they get a new driver's license identification card.

The state Department of Transportation's Division of Motor Vehicles on Monday unveiled new design elements for state-issued identification cards intended to make driver's licenses more resistant to fraud.

The new cards launched Monday still will include artwork detailing the state Capitol building and Wisconsin's state flag, but state officials say the new layered artwork, which includes a flipping effect in which the identification card's secondary photo is only visible at a certain angle, makes the cards more secure and harder to duplicate.

“Wisconsin DMV continues to stay on the leading edge of technology by incorporating the next generation of updated security features into our driver's licenses and ID cards,” state Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement.

The new card is also the first for any state to include a security feature that incorporates cardholder data into a clear ribbon that flows across the card, according to the DOT. For organ donors, the standard orange "DONOR" dot is now centered in the middle of a larger, raised sugar maple leaf.

For those under the age of 21, vertical identification cards include a red and blue color scheme, while horizontal cards for those 21 or older have a blue and gold theme.

“The first thing you notice is Wisconsin’s cards are even more attractive and the images celebrate the state," DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. "But built within the beautiful images and manufacturing process are layers of security features designed to protect card users and businesses who rely on their validity."

The new features will be available on regular and new REAL ID cards, with the overall license fee remaining the same.

Wisconsin's laser-engraved driver's license first began circulating in September 2015. Those cards remain valid until their expiration date, while the new cards will be issued upon renewal, replacement or first issuance. Wisconsinites are not required to get the new card, but they may replace their current card by ordering a replacement online at wisconsindmv.gov/Dreplace.

There are roughly 4.4 million driver's licenses issued in the state, along with about 637,000 identification cards, according to the DMV.