GREEN BAY — Wisconsin is once again expected to play an outsized role in the 2024 presidential election, but speakers at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s state convention in Green Bay said the significance of next year’s election could provide additional Democratic opportunities if Wisconsin’s legislative and congressional boundaries are redrawn before next November’s ballots are cast.

Calls for new district boundaries in Wisconsin have grown louder since liberal Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz, who has called the current maps “rigged,” defeated conservative Dan Kelly by 11 percentage points in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Groups that oppose current boundaries — which were drawn more than a decade ago by Republicans, granting the party near unbreakable majorities in the state Assembly and Senate — plan to file a legal challenge shortly after Protasiewicz joins the state’s high court in August.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler told reporters the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts, currently held by Republicans Bryan Steil, of Janesville, and Prairie du Chien’s Derrick Van Orden, respectively, could be Democratic pickups under current maps. New political maps could open up other possibilities both in congressional and legislative districts, he added.

“Depending on what happens with the maps, there could be other districts in play as well,” Wikler told reporters in Green Bay. “Everything kind of depends on where the lines fall.”

Republicans also have reason for optimism next year thanks in part to an upcoming GOP primary presidential debate in Milwaukee this August, followed by next year’s high-profile Republican National Convention.

Democrats, who shifted the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee to an almost entirely online affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will convene for their national convention next year just south of Milwaukee in Chicago.

“Even though the wind is blowing in our direction, every Democrat at this convention is determined to take nothing for granted,” Wikler told reporters in Green Bay. “We’re planned for a 1 percentage point margin election and will do everything we can to make sure the ball gets over the line.”

Wikler said Democrats hope to build on recent successes — including Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ re-election last fall and Protasiewicz’s spring victory — up and down the ticket in 2024.

“The recipe for our success has been year-round organizing, including in odd-numbered years,” Wikler said. “We saw the impact of that with the Supreme Court race, and we’re not going to let up for a second as we go forward.”

GOP meets next

Brian Schimming, chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said he remains “very, very bullish” on the 2024 election, which he predicts to be a referendum on President Joe Biden and Democrats like U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, who is running for re-election.

Schimming said Wisconsin will certainly be in play for Republicans, thanks in part to the upcoming national convention.

“The truth is, what happens in the presidential race next year will come down to about five states … Wisconsin is one of five and my argument is it’s one of one,” Schimming said. “Not just because the convention is coming here, but really because of our purplish nature and my job is to pull it over to the red side of purple.”

The Republican Party of Wisconsin will hold its state convention next weekend in La Crosse.

Several GOP candidates have already launched campaigns to challenge Biden next November, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump, who last week was indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw. Trump faces the possibility of prison if convicted.

“Donald Trump is a factor, but it’s not all about Donald Trump either,” Schimming said last week before the former president’s indictment. “It’s about the stable of candidates who are profile candidates that people driving by on the street right now can vote for, and that puts us in really good shape. It’s not just one or two candidates, it’s a bunch of them.”

“To have them running up and down Wisconsin pre-primary next year, or having them come in for the debate, is all pluses for me and for the state party,” Schimming added.

Schimming said the state party will mobilize statewide to counter Democratic fundraising efforts, which have drastically outpaced the Republican Party over the last several years.

“If we’re doing things that are working, I want to enhance them,” said Schimming, who took over as the party’s chair in December. “It they’re not working, they’re going out to the curb. That’s kind of been my attitude here.”

One particular challenge for Republicans next year will be countering prolific voter turnout, particularly among young voters, in Madison and Milwaukee, Democratic strongholds that have run up margins in recent statewide elections that have been too massive for most GOP candidates to overcome elsewhere in the state.

“People talk about the Democrats and how they run up the margins in Milwaukee and Madison, which is easier for them to do because of the physical density of the population,” Schimming said. “But my base is out there too. It’s just that we haven’t always done a great job of going and getting them. I can assure you we are going to do that.”

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s 2022 convention came just two days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which has since become a major motivator for Democratic voters across the state and played a crucial role in both Evers’ and Protasiewicz’s victories.

Wikler said that energy has carried into 2023 and the issue of abortion rights remains a top issue that will “hyper-caffeinate the intensity of the 2024 elections.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

