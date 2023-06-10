GREEN BAY — While all eyes will be on Wisconsin for next year’s presidential election, attendees of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s state convention Saturday made clear that, in addition to reelecting President Joe Biden in 2024, securing a third term for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will be just as critical.

Baldwin, 61, took center stage at the party’s convention at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Green Bay, which comes months after Janet Protasiewicz’s election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in April, in which liberals secured a majority on the state’s high court.

Baldwin, of Madison, said Protasiewicz’s 11-point victory after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade marked “the first step toward restoring our rights and freedoms that we lost, but there is so much more left to do.”

“I’m confident that we can win and win big next year,” Baldwin said.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Baldwin championed a measure to codify the right to same-sex marriage due to fears the court’s ruling could overturn other precedential cases that rely on the same right to privacy justices determined the U.S. Constitution provided for abortion in Roe.

“Your senator did that,” U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, the special guest for Saturday’s convention, told attendees. “She led the nation with that bill.”

Despite recent statewide GOP losses, including the 2022 governor’s race and April’s state Supreme Court election, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, last year staved off Democratic challenger and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Brian Schimming, chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said he’s “very, very bullish on next year.”

Schimming, who took helm of the state Republican Party in December, said while Baldwin will certainly be a strong candidate, Republicans will look to tie the two-term incumbent to Biden, who will be at the top of the ticket next November.

“Biden’s numbers are upside down in nearly every single category in Wisconsin,” Schimming said. “That helps make Wisconsin a competitive state, it puts Biden and Kamala Harris in trouble because of their drag … it puts Tammy Baldwin in more trouble than people realize she may be in, and it’s a drag on the ticket.”

The Republican Party of Wisconsin will hold its state convention next weekend in La Crosse.

Baldwin, a two-term incumbent, is expected to be a formidable opponent to whomever faces her in 2024, in a presidential election year that is expected to draw high voter turnout in the battleground state.

The Cook Political Report lists Baldwin’s seat as one that “leans Democrat.” Baldwin had more than $3 million in campaign funds at the end of last year, according to records with the Federal Elections Commission.

“There’s not an A- or B-level candidate who is going to be dumb enough to take on Tammy Baldwin because we will work harder than ever to make sure she is reelected,” U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, one of the highest-profile Republicans considering a run against Baldwin, announced Friday he would seek another term in his 8th Congressional District, rather than join the race for Baldwin’s U.S. Senate seat.

Several other prominent Republicans are considering running, including U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who won a special election in May 2020 for his 7th Congressional District seat.

Others considering a Senate run are Madison businessman Eric Hovde, who lost in a Republican primary for Senate in 2018, Franklin businessman Scott Mayer and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a staunch Trump supporter who backed false claims of fraud after the 2020 election.

Schimming said there’s plenty of time for the GOP field to fill out.

“I will say there’s like half a dozen names in play,” Schimming said. “Some of them are out there, some of them are not so much out there right now, but I like where I’m at right now.”

Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said he expects Republicans to meet in “bitterly contested primaries” leading up to the November 2024 election, similar to recent primaries between 2022 gubernatorial candidates Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, as well as GOP-backed state Supreme Court candidates Jennifer Dorow and Daniel Kelly.

“Right now all signs point to the same thing happening in the Republican primary in 2024,” Wikler said.