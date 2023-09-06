Democrats are gearing up to fight the potential impeachment of liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz as Republicans weigh removing the liberal justice because they say she prejudged cases.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin on Tuesday announced it's taking part in a $4 million campaign across television, digital ads and voter outreach advising Republicans against impeaching Protasiewicz.

The announcement comes after legislative Republicans have said they may seek to remove Protasiewicz from office if she doesn't recuse herself from two liberal cases seeking to redraw the legislative boundaries in Wisconsin.

"The anti-democratic, unconstitutional threat to Janet Protasiewicz would constitute a political disaster for the Republican Party and for our system of government writ large," Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said Tuesday evening. "When voters elect someone, politicians can't overturn that election in order to stay in power."

The potential Republican case against Protasiewicz, whose term began in August, would largely rely on rhetoric she used on the campaign trail, repeatedly calling the current legislative maps "rigged" and expressing her wish to revisit them in the courts.

Wisconsin's legislative maps give Republicans a supermajority in the Senate and close to one in the Assembly. Experts consider the state's legislative maps among the most gerrymandered in the nation, though many say the state's political geography — with Democrats clustered in Wisconsin's biggest cities and Republicans spread throughout the state — also contribute to Republicans' big legislative majority.

Days after Protasiewicz became a justice, liberals filed two lawsuits directly with the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking new maps while alleging the current legislative boundaries violate the state Constitution.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court hasn't accepted either case yet, but legislative Republicans have said in court filings in those lawsuits and elsewhere that Protasiewicz must recuse herself from the cases because she has all but pledged to rule in liberals' favor.

Those filings came before The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that a judicial panel in May dismissed Republican complaints that alleged Protasiewicz pledged favorable rulings for liberals on the campaign trail.

Protasiewicz hasn't said whether she'll recuse herself from the redistricting cases. But during her campaign Protasiewicz said she would recuse herself only from cases involving the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which isn't a party in either lawsuit.

Republicans say her recusal is necessary.

"You cannot have a person who runs for the court prejudging a case and being open about it, and then acting on the case as if you're an impartial observer," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told a conservative WSAU radio host last month.

Vos released a statement Tuesday saying the judicial panel decision to dismiss the complaints against Protasiewicz did not address whether she can sit on the redistricting cases after making "commitments for how she would rule that are inconsistent with the obligation to be impartial.”

He said the panel decision also didn't address whether she's able to preside over a case that could benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which donated $10 million to Protasiewicz.

The Assembly can impeach an official with a majority vote “based on specific reasons: corrupt conduct in office or for the commission of a crime or misdemeanor,” according to a Wisconsin Legislative Council memo. The Senate could then remove an official with a two-thirds vote.

Since impeached officials must immediately stop performing their official duties, the Assembly could impeach Protasiewicz but the Senate could delay taking action on removing her from office. That way, Protasiewicz couldn’t sit on the redistricting cases but Gov. Tony Evers would not be able to appoint a replacement unless she resigns.

If Protasiewicz decides to recuse herself from the redistricting lawsuit, the court would be divided between three liberal and three conservative justices.

Democratic pushback

Democrats have long maintained that Protasiewicz didn't violate any judicial code or law by voicing her views on abortion and redistricting on the campaign trail.

Liberals have said in the redistricting lawsuits that Protasiewicz has no legal obligation to recuse herself from the cases because she didn't promise anything and her statements are protected by the First Amendment.

On Tuesday, Wikler said impeaching Protasiewicz would amount to overturning the April election that she won by 11% of the vote.

"The public has to make absolutely clear to Robin Vos and Republicans in the state Legislature that their attempt to make a mockery of our Constitution and nullify the last election is fundamentally out of line and will not be tolerated," Wikler said.

Wikler didn't specify which groups would take part in the $4 million campaign. He said the Democratic Party of Wisconsin would spend at least $1 million to organize and mobilize Wisconsinites.

Wikler also didn't specify whether the party would seek legal action or try to recall Republican legislators if they open up impeachment proceedings against Protasiewicz.