Wisconsin families devote a significant share of their income to child care and that could increase as federal aid to support child care centers runs out, according to a report on child well-being released Wednesday.

The annual Kids Count report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that the average annual cost for center-based child care in Wisconsin is $12,415. That is 11% of the median income of married couples and 36% of the median income of single mothers.

Wisconsin has the 18th-highest annual center-based child care costs in the United States, the report found.

Federal funding that provided more than $300 million to support child care centers during the COVID-19 pandemic dropped to $90 million this month and will end in 2024.

The program funds extra pay for staff and center operating costs.

As the federal money expires, child care centers could raise their tuition and further burden parents, said Ruth Schmidt, executive director at the nonprofit Wisconsin Early Childhood Association.

“When you’re removing millions of dollars of monthly revenue, that money has to be made up in some place,” Schmidt said.

One child care center, which formerly received $47,000 in monthly funding through the Child Care Counts program, saw its funding reduced in early June and it will be soon be zeroed out entirely, she added.

A survey released in December of 1,173 Wisconsin child care providers found that 27.1% of providers said they would have to close without their current financial support.

Joyce Hall, a single mother of seven who lives on Madison’s East Side, receives government support for five of her children, ages 2 through 11, to attend child care. But every few months she has to pay a $700 to $800 copay, which she said is difficult to afford along with other costs such as food.

“It’s a struggle to find child care,” Hall said. “I think it’s gotten worse, for myself and people I speak to.”

Hall works at local nonprofit Freedom Inc. and as a real estate agent to pay for her family’s costs, she said. She added that she has to take into account both cost and distance from her house when searching for new child care options. Her children go to child care on the South Side, and Hall often has to leave work early to pick them up.

The government needs “to give more control to the parents and make child care more accessible if funding is available,” she said. “It’s failing, especially in the Black community.”

The report also found that problems with child care systems on a national level “disproportionately affect the financial well-being” of families of color, including immigrant families.

Evers’ plan

Gov. Tony Evers has earmarked $340 million in his proposed 2023-25 budget to continue the Child Care Counts program. But it is uncertain if that funding will make it into the final budget, Schmidt said.

The state has for years faced a child care shortage that worsened during the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, there were 57 child care slots for every 100 children with parents working outside the home, according to a UW-Madison report. The number of statewide slots decreased by 17.4% during the pandemic.

And the state’s child care industry has already been experiencing major staffing shortages. The December survey found that 63.3% of Wisconsin centers were experiencing staffing shortages, with 79.8% of workers facing burnout and exhaustion.

‘Uphill battle’

If the state Legislature is unable to include adequate funding for child care centers to replace the federal program, centers could face staff shortages and other problems, Schmidt said. Those could include a reduction or removal of bonuses, higher turnover and an inability to hire additional staff.

“This is a huge uphill battle,” said Schmidt. “While the money is there in Wisconsin, the question is whether there is enough political will.”

The child advocacy organization Kids Forward noted that the median pay for child care workers in Wisconsin is $12.66 an hour.

“The child care crisis in Wisconsin has reached a boiling-over point,” Michele Mackey, CEO of the Wisconsin advocacy group Kids Forward, said in a statement. “If the state Legislature wants to address the hiring shortage, they need to start with ensuring accessible and affordable child care.”

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance is scheduled to take up the budget for the Department of Children and Families on Thursday.

The Kids Count report ranked Wisconsin 10th in economic well-being for children, seventh in education, 16th in health, and 18th in family and community. Despite the high ranking in education, the report found that 55% of children ages 3 and 4 were not in school, 64% of fourth-graders were not proficient in reading and 59% of eighth-graders were not proficient in math. All of those scores were worse than in the last Kids Count report.

