Wisconsin’s two-year, $99 billion dollar budget is headed to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ desk after the Assembly passed the proposal Thursday, signing off on a $3.5 billion income tax cut and a provision to eliminate the University of Wisconsin System’s diversity programs.

The budget proposal, which passed the Assembly 63-34 along party lines, would significantly boost pay for public defenders, prosecutors and prison guards. It would also give all state employees a 6% raise over the next two years.

Additionally, the budget includes a $1 billion increase in K-12 funding, a measure forged as part of a deal between Evers and the GOP that also increases per-pupil private voucher funding.

“I am incredibly proud of the document that’s being presented today,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said ahead of the vote. “It focuses on the priorities that we heard and we know Wisconsinites want.”

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, praised Republicans for including some “needed investments” in the budget but said the proposal “does not meet the historic needs of this moment.”

Despite Evers’ recent call for the Legislature to make significant changes to the budget to ensure that he signs it into law, neither chamber this week made substantive changes to the document before passing it. He opposed the significant tax cut for the wealthiest Wisconsinites as well as the proposed cuts to the UW System’s diversity programs. Both remain in the proposal.

If the governor vetoes the budget in its entirety, it would be up to the Legislature to send the governor another budget for him to sign. Evers can also veto specific provisions in the budget, but he cannot add funding to any programs through that method.

Assembly Democrats proposed over a dozen amendments to the budget Thursday seeking to legalize marijuana, fund the UW System’s diversity programs and spend $340 million to maintain a child care assistance program that will run out of federal funding next year. Each amendment failed to pass.

Tax cuts passed

Perhaps the most significant provision in Wisconsin’s 2023-25 budget is a $3.5 billion income tax cut that collapses the state’s four income brackets into three. The plan provides tax cuts across the board but benefits the wealthiest taxpayers significantly more than others.

Currently, the state has an income tax rate of 3.54% for individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400. Under the Republicans’ plan, that rate would go down to 3.5%.

The 4.65% rate for individuals earning up to $27,630 and joint filers earning $36,840 would go down to 4.4%. The 5.3% rate for individuals earning up to $304,000 and married filers earning up to about $405,000 would also go down to 4.4%.

Finally, the 7.65% tax rate for individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500 would go down to 6.5%.

DEI, vouchers

Another contentious spending provision in the budget the Assembly passed is Republicans’ plan to cut the University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32 million in an attempt to force the school officials to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programming.

The plan would require the UW System to eliminate 188.8 positions related to those offices and programs.

Republicans’ plan proposes to redirect the $32 million in DEI money toward UW System initiatives to develop the state’s workforce. But that money could only be made available if the System requests it and the budget committee signs off on it.

The budget document approved Thursday includes increasing K-12 education spending by $1 billion. That amount is $1.6 billion short of what Evers asked for. The boost came after Evers forged a deal with legislative leaders on a bill to increase state aid to local communities. The agreement includes spending $115 million to increase funding to the state’s private school voucher programs.

Other provisions

Under the budget, state employees would receive a 4% pay bump on July 1 and another 2% raise in 2024. Additionally, Department of Corrections guards’ starting hourly wage would increase from $20.29 to $33 an hour.

The committee also set aside $125 million in the state’s two-year spending plan to address “forever chemical” contaminants in Wisconsin’s ground and drinking water. Democratic lawmakers criticized the measure for creating a fund with no current plans on how exactly those dollars would be spent.