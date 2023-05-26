Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. would direct $4 million in existing funds to talent-attraction efforts in the state under a proposal passed Thursday by the Republican-controlled budget committee.

The committee also rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ request to make permanent 38 revenue agent positions within the state Department of Revenue that handle collection of delinquent taxes and approved a measure to create a dollar-to-dollar match that could provide up to $10 million in state funds to WisconsinEye, a nonprofit organization that broadcasts state government functions.

“Wisconsin is a great place to live, work and raise a family,” the committee’s Republican co-chairs, Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green and Rep. Mark Born of Beaver Dam, said in a joint statement. “These funds will support marketing our state to bring more people into Wisconsin and keep them here.”

The talent-attraction proposal, which passed 12-4 along party lines, falls short of the $10 million in new funds requested in Evers’ two-year spending plan. Democratic members of the committee proposed directing $340 million over the biennium to talent attraction, including addressing child care and housing needs across the state.

Marklein called the Democratic motion “absurd” and “absolutely ridiculous.”

“This is a reckless, reckless motion,” he added before Republicans on the committee rejected the motion.

The Republican motion requires the state economic development agency to spend $4 million on talent-attraction and retention initiatives. Half of those funds need to be spent directly on efforts focused on veterans.

While the Republican-authored motion does not add any of the state’s roughly $7 billion surplus to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s budget, re-estimated federal appropriations to the agency are slated to increase by about $19 million over the biennium, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said the Republican proposal amounted to “moving money from the left pocket to the right pocket instead of adding dollars.”

Tax agents

The committee also voted to extend 38 revenue agent positions within DOR to the end of September 2025. They were set to expire June 30, 2025. The shift allows the budget committee to revisit the topic in the next biennial budget.

The positions, which include 17 audit revenue agents, 19 delinquent tax collection agents and two supervisors, were created in 2017 and extended in the current budget.

DOR has said the 38 positions collect $39.3 million annually in delinquent taxes.

Evers proposed spending about $2.8 million annually to make the positions permanent.

WisconsinEye

The committee voted unanimously to create a $10 million endowment fund for WisconsinEye, a nonprofit created in 2007 that broadcasts many activities within state government, including hearings, floor sessions and press events.

Under the proposal, WisconsinEye would receive a dollar from the endowment fund for every dollar secured in fundraising efforts through June 2025.

WisconsinEye would also need to remove its paid subscription offering to make all content free. While all live content is provided free, WisconsinEye offers a subscription service for archived videos.

WisconsinEye has seven full-time positions and an annual budget of $1.2 million, according to the organization’s website. The nonprofit’s annual budget has grown by less than 6% over the last five years.

“Since our first broadcast in 2007, we have worked to provide open, unfiltered access to state government for the citizens of Wisconsin,” WisconsinEye president and CEO Jon Henkes said in a statement. “This endowment fund will allow WisconsinEye to have a solid foundation upon which we will greatly expand that mission.”

Milton CNG

Before entering budget deliberations, the committee voted unanimously to provide Charter Next Generation Inc. with $5.6 million in tax credits to support expansion of the company’s Milton facility.

Under the agreement, CNG will spend more than $270 million and create just over 280 new full-time jobs at the company’s Milton facility, located about 40 miles southeast of Madison. As part of the proposed agreement, the state would provide the company with $5.6 million in performance-based tax credits over an eight-year span, according to an April memo from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors.

CNG produces specialty films used in flexible packaging for food, consumer products and other items. The company plans to expand its manufacturing, distribution and sustainability capabilities through the construction of two new buildings totaling roughly 350,000 square feet, as well as additional manufacturing lines at existing facilities in the state.

The company employs about 2,000 people across 13 manufacturing facilities in nine different locations, including Superior, Rhinelander, Bloomer and Milton. About 600 of CNG’s employees are based in Wisconsin.