Wisconsin will receive more than $1 billion in federal funds to expand broadband as part of a sweeping infrastructure bill signed into law in 2021, Democratic President Joe Biden's administration announced Monday.

The announcement comes less than a month after the Legislature's GOP-controlled budget committee rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' request to spend $750 million in state funds to expand broadband, citing the incoming federal dollars.

"This investment will help close the digital divide so Wisconsinites can fully participate in the economy, kids can get the education they deserve, and families can connect with people across the world," U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, said.

Wisconsin is receiving $1.055 billion for broadband — an amount greater than all but 15 states and territories. All Wisconsin Democrats in Congress voted for the bill and all Wisconsin Republicans voted against it.

The legislation Biden signed authorized $1.2 trillion in spending across a wide array of projects.

Separately, Madison will receive nearly $38 million under the infrastructure bill to renovate its bus facilities, replace roofs, install solar panels and purchase electric buses, Baldwin announced.

"These funds will help us improve our transit system, reduce carbon emissions, and support good, green jobs," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

The federal broadband money coming to Wisconsin won't be immediately available, however.

The first portion of it — 20% — will be awarded with "competitive subgrants," likely in the summer of 2024, Baldwin's office stated. The other 80% will likely come in 2025, with the state in charge of distributing the funds, "with priority going to projects that bring broadband to unserved households and businesses lacking access to high-speed internet," according to Baldwin's office.

“What this announcement means for people across the country is that if you don’t have access to quality, affordable high-speed Internet service now – you will, thanks to President Biden and his commitment to investing in America,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement announcing the funds.

Wisconsin already has used $145 million in federal funds allotted during the COVID-19 pandemic to expand broadband, state data shows.

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said federal funds notwithstanding, the governor "continues to be disappointed Republicans chose to provide $0.00 in state funding" for broadband.

Evers asked for $750 million after it was announced that up to $1 billion in federal funds were coming to Wisconsin.

As of last year, the Wisconsin Broadband Office estimated there were still about 650,000 state residents without access to what the Federal Communications Commission considers high-speed service (25 mbps downloads and 3 mbps uploads) and another 650,000 residents who simply couldn't afford it.

The Public Service Commission has estimated it could cost up to $1.4 billion to achieve statewide access.

“This funding, along with additional public and private investment, will make it possible to achieve our goal of internet for all," PSC chair Rebecca Cameron Valcq said.

Democrats in early June called for spending state funds to expand broadband despite the incoming federal money, given the potential delays of the federal program.

In a committee hearing, Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said the federal broadband program will have different targets and eligibility, adding that the potential state project could fill the gap to meet Wisconsinites’ needs.

Despite the incoming federal funds, "State funding is still needed to ensure Wisconsin can achieve the highest levels of deployment and that all homes and businesses have access to reliable, high-speed broadband,” Public Service Commission spokesperson Meghan Sovey said in early June.

U.S. states with the fastest internet Intro Nearly every American adult reports using the internet in some capacity The Southeast lags behind other states in computer and internet use There is a loose positive correlation between computer use and internet speed as well as internet use and internet speed 15. New York 14. Illinois 13. Washington 12. Colorado 11. New Hampshire 10. Florida 9. Georgia 8. California 7. Texas 6. Rhode Island 5. Massachusetts 4. Virginia 3. Maryland 2. New Jersey 1. Delaware