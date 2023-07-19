The incoming infusion of more than $1 billion in federal funds should help the state make major strides toward bringing affordable high-speed internet to all Wisconsin homes and businesses by the end of the decade, according to a new report.

The Governor's Task Force on Broadband Access' third annual report, released earlier this month, includes updated goals to provide all homes and businesses in the state with access to minimum download speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of 20 Mbps by 2028-29.

Speaking with reporters in Baraboo on Tuesday, Evers said current and planned spending at the state and federal level should help Wisconsin "get very, very close" to that goal. He added high-speed internet must also be affordable for all.

"In order to do that, frankly, the federal government and state government will need to significantly subsidize the putting it in the ground and bringing it to peoples' homes," the governor said.

Internet speeds/usage Internet speeds 25 Mbps 1-2 users: emails, web browsing and streaming standard quality videos and music 50 Mbps 1-3 users: Streaming high resolution video and music, online gaming and moderate remote work using light apps 100 Mbps 2-4 users: Streaming high resolution video and music, online gaming, remote work and home security devices usage 500 Mbps 2-5 users: Streaming high resolution video and music, online gaming, operating a home office setup and home security devices usage 1000 Mbps More than 5 users: Streaming high resolution video and music, online gaming, operating a home office setup and home security devices usage, creative software and app usage, high-quality live streaming and smart home appliances and devices Source: Allconnect.com

When practicable, an emphasis should be placed on providing download and upload speeds of 100/100 Mbps and even 1,000/1,000 Mbps, according to the report: "The Task Force would like to see as many homes and businesses as possible reaching these speed thresholds to ensure their continued success and connectivity into the future."

Much of the task force's report focuses on preparing the state to capitalize on incoming federal funds for high-speed internet expansion projects.

White House officials announced last month the state was in line to receive more than $1 billion in federal funds to expand broadband as part of a sweeping infrastructure bill signed into law in 2021.

Wisconsin is receiving $1.055 billion for broadband — an amount greater than all but 15 states and territories — through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. All Wisconsin Democrats in Congress voted for the bill, and all Wisconsin Republicans voted against it. Those funds will be allocated through the PSC.

Since Evers took office in 2019, the state has spent or committed more than $345 million to broadband expansion to more than 395,000 homes and businesses, according to the report.

Despite the incoming federal funds, Public Service Commission spokesperson Meghan Sovey said last month that state funding is still needed to ensure the state can provide high-speed internet to all Wisconsinites.

While crafting the 2023-25 biennial budget, the GOP-controlled budget committee rejected Evers' request for $750 million in state spending on broadband expansion. Republicans on the committee said they want to see how far federal dollars go toward expansion efforts before setting aside more state dollars.

Updated national broadband maps released in May by the Federal Communications Commission estimate Wisconsin has more than 246,000 unserved broadband serviceable locations, meaning they lack access to 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds — the FCC's definition of broadband. Another more than 217,000 locations are underserved, meaning they lack 100/20 speeds.

National Broadband Maps show that about 10.7% of Wisconsin homes and businesses lack basic 25/3 broadband service, while just more than 20% lack access to high speed 100/20 broadband.

