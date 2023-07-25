Wisconsin lawmakers have agreed to drop out of a multistate lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump's diversion of billions of dollars from National Guard units across the U.S. to fund a wall on the country's southern border.

The Legislature's budget committee voted unanimously Tuesday to seek dismissal of a pair of federal lawsuits filed in 2019 and 2020 challenging Trump's decision to shift $6.7 billion committed to National Guard units and other projects to construction of a border wall, according to a memo prepared by the state Department of Justice.

Included in the diverted funds was $8 million to build a small-arms weapons range at the 115th Fighter Wing’s Truax Field in Madison. That money was restored more than two years ago.

Legislation adopted by Republicans during a lame-duck session in December 2018 requires a legislative committee to sign off on some lawsuit settlements brought by the attorney general. The new laws were passed and signed by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, and curbed the power of Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, after they were elected but before they took office in 2019.

Trump's diversion of funds was found to be unlawful by a federal district court, a decision that was later affirmed by the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. The injunction, however, was stayed by the U.S. Supreme Court, pending appeal.

President Joe Biden in 2021 issued an executive order directing federal agencies to halt the use of the funds to construct the border wall. In the following settlement negotiations, states began dropping out of the cases. Wisconsin is the last remaining state to drop its claims in the cases, legislative attorneys said Tuesday.

State officials were notified by the National Guard Bureau in September 2019 that the money allocated to the base’s small-arms range would be diverted for border fencing purposes. Truax Field was the only Wisconsin project to see funds diverted. The money was originally set to be awarded in March 2020.

President Biden’s administration, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, announced in 2021 that more than $2 billion in remaining military construction funds will be returned to 66 projects across 11 states, three territories and 16 countries, including an estimated $10 million to the small-arms weapons range project at Truax Field. White House officials said at the time the increase from $8 million was due to an increase in the project's cost.

