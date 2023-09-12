The Republican-controlled Assembly approved a $2.9 billion tax cut on Tuesday that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already pledged to veto.

The chamber also passed two proposed constitutional amendments Democrats oppose but that the governor cannot veto.

One would prevent the Legislature from raising taxes without a two-thirds supermajority. The other, which could appear on the April 2024 ballot along with the Republican presidential primary, would give the Legislature control over spending money that Wisconsin receives from the federal government.

The Republican tax cut proposal, which passed 64-35 along party lines, would cut the income rate from 5.3% to 4.4% for people in the state’s third tax bracket, a broad category covering individuals earning between $27,630 and $304,000 and married filers earning between $36,840 and $405,000.

The proposal, Assembly Bill 386, also would remove taxes on up to $100,000 in retirement income from, for example, 401(k) and pension accounts that people age 67 or older receive. That amount would be up to $150,000 for married couples who are both at least 67.

"The impact of sky-high inflation on Wisconsinites has been nothing short of devastating," Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, said before the Assembly vote. "The people in Wisconsin are hurting, and there are a few options that are available to us as a Legislature to address this in a very broad way. And so we plan on returning the surplus back to the people."

Evers said the tax cut proposal would put Wisconsin “on a path to bankruptcy” and vowed to veto it.

Evers’ rejection of the Republican plan highlights the continuing fight over what to do with Wisconsin’s $4 billion surplus. Republicans have been calling for large tax cuts while Evers has called for increased spending on schools, health care and child care.

"It was unfortunate that the governor talked about vetoing it before it even was heard in committee," Rep. Terry Katsma, R-Oostburg, said. "So if that's the case, we'll have to take a look and see what else we can accomplish."

The proposal now heads to the Senate.

Previous action

In July, Evers vetoed Republicans’ proposal to lower the third tax bracket’s rate from 5.3% to 4.4%. He also rejected reducing the 7.65% tax rate covering individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500 to 6.5%.

Evers’ budget did include a GOP provision to lower the 3.54% rate covering individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400 to 3.5%. He also signed a measure lowering the 4.65% rate covering individuals making up to $27,630 and joint filers earning $36,840 to 4.4%.

Under the tax plan Evers modified, those making between $40,000 and $50,000 will receive an average $36 tax cut.

Under the GOP plan Evers said he would veto, taxpayers making between $40,000 and $50,000 would receive an additional $52 cut.

Under the current structure, taxpayers making between $60,000 and $70,000 — or near Wisconsin’s median household income of $67,000 — will receive a $44 income tax cut. Under Republicans’ plan, they would receive an additional $205 cut.

Those making between $90,000 and $100,000 will receive a $48 cut under Evers’ plan, less than 10% of the $515 cut they would receive under Republicans’ plan.

Wisconsinites making between $200,000 and $250,000 will receive an average $51 cut per year under the plan Evers signed. Under Republicans’ tax plan, they’d save an additional $1,650.

The Assembly also approved a proposed constitutional amendment, Assembly Joint Resolution 66, that would require a two-thirds legislative majority to approve any tax increases in Wisconsin. Proponents say the proposal would protect Wisconsinites from getting overtaxed.

The proposal, which now heads to the Senate, passed 63-35 along party lines.

Constitutional amendments require approval from two successive legislatures and must be approved by voters in a statewide referendum to take effect. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

Federal funds

A second proposed constitutional amendment to give the Legislature control over how to spend federal funds allocated to the state could soon be on its way to Wisconsin voters.

While the Legislature determines how state tax dollars are spent, the governor has long held the authority to distribute federal money. But Republicans have pushed for more control over how Evers doles out such funds since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when billions in relief were being pumped into the state.

The proposed amendment, which passed 63-35 along party lines, would prohibit any executive branch official or department from allocating any federal dollars without first securing approval from a legislative committee, which would likely be the GOP-led budget committee.

The resolution, Assembly Joint Resolution 6, passed the Legislature last year, securing 20-11 votes in the Senate in March and 60-36 in the Assembly in February.

The proposal now heads to the Senate.

If approved, the resolution would ask two questions. The first would ask if the Wisconsin Constitution should be amended “to provide that the legislature may not delegate its sole power to determine how moneys shall be appropriated?”

The second question would ask if the Constitution should “prohibit the governor from allocating any federal moneys the governor accepts on behalf of the state without the approval of the legislature by joint resolution or as provided by legislative rule?”

It was so hot at the Wisconsin football game it distorted photos. Here are 6 examples