The Republican-controlled Assembly passed a $2.9 billion tax cut on Tuesday after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pledged to veto the proposal.

The Republican tax cut proposal, which passed 64-35 along party lines, would cut the income rate from 5.3% to 4.4% for people in the state’s third tax bracket, a broad category covering individuals earning between $27,630 and $304,000 and married filers earning between $36,840 and $405,000.

The measure, Assembly Bill 386, also would remove taxes on up to $100,000 in retirement income from, for example, 401(k) and pension accounts that people age 67 or older receive. That amount would be up to $150,000 for married couples who are both at least 67.

"The impact of sky-high inflation on Wisconsinites has been nothing short of devastating," Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, said before the Assembly vote. "The people in Wisconsin are hurting, and there are a few options that are available to us as a Legislature to address this in a very broad way. And so we plan on returning the surplus back to the people."

Evers said the latest proposal would put Wisconsin “on a path to bankruptcy” and vowed to veto it.

The governor’s rejection of the Republican plan highlights the continuing fight over what to do with Wisconsin’s $4 billion surplus. Republicans have been calling for large tax cuts while Evers has called for increased spending on schools, health care and child care.

"It was unfortunate that the governor talked about vetoing it before it even was heard in committee," Rep. Terry Katsma, R-Oostburg, said. "So if that's the case, we'll have to take a look and see what else we can accomplish."

In July, Evers vetoed Republicans’ proposal to lower the third tax bracket’s rate from 5.3% to 4.4%. He also rejected reducing the 7.65% tax rate covering individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500 to 6.5%.

Evers’ budget did include a GOP provision to lower the 3.54% rate covering individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400 to 3.5%. He also signed a measure lowering the 4.65% rate covering individuals making up to $27,630 and joint filers earning $36,840 to 4.4%.

Under the tax plan Evers modified, those making between $40,000 and $50,000 will receive an average $36 tax cut.

Under the GOP plan Evers said he would veto, taxpayers making between $40,000 and $50,000 would receive an additional $52 cut.

Under the current structure, taxpayers making between $60,000 and $70,000 — or near Wisconsin’s median household income of $67,000 — will receive a $44 income tax cut. Under Republicans’ plan, they would receive an additional $205 cut.

Those making between $90,000 and $100,000 will receive a $48 cut under Evers’ plan, less than 10% of the $515 cut they would receive under Republicans’ plan.

Wisconsinites making between $200,000 and $250,000 will receive an average $51 cut per year under the plan Evers signed. Under Republicans’ tax plan, they’d save an additional $1,650.

The Assembly is also scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposed constitutional amendment, Assembly Joint Resolution 66, that would require a two-thirds legislative majority to approve any tax increases in Wisconsin. Proponents say the proposal would protect Wisconsinites from getting overtaxed.

Constitutional amendments require approval from two successive legislatures and must be approved by voters in a statewide referendum to take effect. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

Election advantages due to district mapping